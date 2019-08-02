Bruno Fernandes Pushing for Sporting Exit as Tottenham Continue Pursuit After Failed Bid

Bruno Fernandes' agent has met with Sporting CP to once again reiterate that the player wishes to leave. This comes amid reports that Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to pursue the Portugal international, following a failed bid.

Fernandes' potential exit has been one of the transfer sagas of the summer, after an outstanding 2018/19 campaign. The 24-year-old has persistently been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but rumours have cooled in more recent times.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

It has already been reported that a Spurs official flew to Portugal for talks, after an unofficial €45m bid was rejected. Now, the latest development indicates that Spurs are continuing to show interest despite their offer being turned down.





O Jogo have reported that Fernandes' agent Miguel Pinho met with Sporting to inform them of the player's desire to leave the club, and this would therefore hold some weight in ongoing talks. In conjuncture with this, A Bola (via Sport Witness) have reported that Spurs have requested a new meeting, meaning further developments could be imminent.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

The belief remains that Sporting are open to selling their star man but, their valuation must be met. Newspaper outlet Correio da Manhã have reaffirmed this by reporting that after Spurs' unsuccessful offer, they contacted super-agent Jorge Mendes in order to help them make the sale happen.

This is further reinforced by A Bola, who reported that Spurs' offer for Fernandes was rejected for being too low. The report claims that Sporting are holding out for closer to €70m.

With Manchester United locked in talks to land Paulo Dybala, the opportunity has arisen for the north Londoners to nip in and secure a deal for the Portugal international.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

The reports have reiterated Spurs' interest whilst also mentioning Sporting's willingness to let him go (albeit for the right price). However, Tottenham also remain keen on Giovani Lo Celso as they look to secure a replacement in the event that Christian Eriksen leaves the club.

The reports indicate a deal is possible, but it remains to be seen as to where Fernandes will end up, with United still interested.