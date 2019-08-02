Crystal Palace Join Race for Gary Cahill Amid Interest From West Ham & Burnley

A number of Premier League sides are targeting a move for free agent Gary Cahill, as the centre back looks for a new club following his release from Chelsea this summer.

The 33-year-old was restricted to just eight games for the Blues, despite still being club captain last season and the decision not to renew his deal at Stamford Bridge was unsurprising.

However, his lack of playing time in recent months has not deterred Crystal Palace, West Ham and Burnley from showing an interest in the experienced free agent, as reported in the Daily Mail.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

These developments come after the two-time Europa League winner had previously been linked with moves to both Arsenal and Aston Villa, as well as Serie A side Inter. However, reports suggest Cahill is keen on staying in London.

The option to remain in the capital makes a move to Crystal Palace particularly appealing to the former Chelsea captain, while Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is be hoping that a player of Cahill's experience and leadership, can help his defence improve on the 12 clean sheets that they managed to obtain last season.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

If Cahill does decide to move to Selhurst Park, he is likely to be joined by a number of other late arrivals after a quiet summer for Palace. Brentford winger Ollie Watkins has been linked with a move in recent days, potentially as a replacement for Wilfried Zaha, whose future remains up in the air

Palace are also in the hunt for CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov, who scored 17 goals for the Russian side last season.