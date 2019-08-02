The Colorado Rapids game against the Montreal Impact will still be played on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park but scheduled post-game fireworks have been canceled due to the "confirmed presence of plague-infested fleas affecting prairie dog colonies" in Commerce City and surrounding areas, the team announced Friday.

Unpaved parking lots in Dick's Sporting Goods Park have also been closed to minimize the risk of exposure to patrons, players and employees of the stadium. Only asphalt lots will be open for use.

“The health department feels that taking these precautions will greatly minimize the risk of exposure to patrons, players and employees visiting this weekend,” the Tri-County release said.

An insecticide is being used to kill the fleas that are spreading the disease to the prairie dogs. The locations surrounding the Rapids' stadium have been "voluntarily closed" to prevent humans or pets from entering infected areas.

The game will be played starting at 9 p.m. ET.