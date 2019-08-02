Jean-Philippe Gbamin Signs 5-Year Deal to Complete €25m Everton Move

Everton have completed the signing of Mainz 05 midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, with the Ivorian penning a five-year contract at Goodison Park.

With Idrissa Gueye leaving to join Paris Saint-Germain, the Toffees found themselves in need of a new defensive midfielder, and talk of an imminent move for Gbamin quickly gathered steam.

They have now got their man, taking to their official website to confirm Gbamin's arrival. The 23-year-old becomes Everton's fourth addition of the summer, following Andre Gomes, Jonas Lössl and Fabian Delph through the door at the club.

On his move, Gbamin said: “It’s a big moment with a lot of emotion and now it’s on me to prove on the pitch why they bought me. I’m excited because Everton is a great club here in England with a big history and ambition so I didn’t think for more than a moment - I wanted to come here.





“I like to go in the duels. I like to run a lot and tackle. I also pass good and have a good transition. All the rest, the fans will see. I will give everything on the pitch.”

Manager Marco Silva added: “Jean-Philippe is a player who has developed really well during the last three seasons and achieved a very good level of performance playing in a high level competition like the Bundesliga.





“He is ready for this challenge - to come and help us to keep getting better. He is full of ambition to play for Everton, fits with our model and he will give us different solutions in our midfield.”

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Gbamin is also comfortable dropping deeper into defence, and this versatility is believed to have been a large part of Everton's decision to sign him.