Newcastle Target 3 More Signings as Allan Saint-Maximin Deal Edges Closer to Completion

By 90Min
August 02, 2019

Allan Saint-Maximin is edging closer to becoming a Newcastle United player, as Steve Bruce continues to work on deals to bring a further three players to St. James' Park.

The 22-year-old winger has long been a target for a number of Premier League clubs, including Watford. However, it now appears that the Magpies have risen to pole position in the race to secure the Frenchman's signature. 

It was reported yesterday that Saint-Maximin's current employer: OGC Nice, had agreed a fee with Newcastle for the transfer of the young wide-man. 

Despite this, Sky Sports are now reporting that whilst the two clubs are "very close" to agreeing a deal, the finances of the move are not yet confirmed.

It is understood that the Magpies will have to pay £16.5m in order to sign the player, who scored six goals in Ligue 1 last campaign, although this fee could eventually rise to £20m. 

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The news of Saint-Maximin's imminent arrival comes soon after the club smashed their transfer record in order to sign Brazilian striker Joelinton, and Steve Bruce shows no sign of halting Newcastle's spending spree.

Sky are also alleging that Newcastle are interested in recruiting a further three players, before the close of the transfer window next Thursday.

Southampton striker Charlie Austin is being targeted as a replacement for the departing Ayoze Perez and Joselu, while the Magpies are also still reportedly interested in Porto front man Moussa Marega.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Bruce is similarly looking to bolster his defensive options, amid speculation over Ciaran Clark's future at the club. 

Swedish international Emil Krafth, who currently plays his club football in France for Amiens, as well as PSG defender Stanley Nsoki, have both been touted for a move to St. James' Park. 

