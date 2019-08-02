Premier League Kits 2019/20: Every Away Shirt Ranked From Worst to Best

The football season is finally upon us and Watford have finally decided to release their away kit (not that I've been waiting to publish this for weeks now - about time, lads).
It has been a difficult few months without our beloved beautiful game. Endless Twitter refreshing hoping to see that sought after signing, only to be met with more news on the record-breaking week-long heatwave rather than record-breaking transfers.
One thing that has kept us football fans busy (apart from the Women's World Cup, Copa America, Africa Cup of Nations and the rest)? Those good old football kit launches.
We've done the home kits, now here's your definitive (and not at all biased) ranked list of all 20 Premier League 2019/20 away clobber.
Disagree? @ Me.
20. Norwich City
Thoughts on our new away kit? 🤟🔴 #ncfc pic.twitter.com/4C3p81LL8N— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 20, 2019
19th on the official 90min home kit list, 20th on the away shirt list. It's not gone well for Norwich City in regards to the 19/20 kit reveals.
Let's hope the Canaries manage to better those positions in next year's Premier League table.
Disclaimer: We don't hate Norwich, we just really don't like their kits. At all.
19. Aston Villa
Our 2019/20 away kit will be available to pre-order on Wednesday 24th July. 😍https://t.co/rmtozmGS8A#AVFC pic.twitter.com/WkjITJx7nn— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 17, 2019
Iconic is one word I suppose. Having hipsters model the kit does not make it any more appealing either.
18. Burnley
2019/20 AWAY KIT | Another look at the new @burnleyofficial , @UmbroUK away kit for the upcoming @premierleague season...— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 18, 2019
Link to story: https://t.co/rciLvyTy3u pic.twitter.com/lcjdTSs46p
Similar to above, without the hipsters. Three horrific betting sponsorships in a row is no coincidence.
17. Chelsea
Inspired by Mod culture, which thrived in 1960s south-west London, our 2019/20 Nike away kit is here! 🔥— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2019
It's a sharp look. It’s a Chelsea thing.
Get yours: https://t.co/Wls7Ga23Xc pic.twitter.com/GBmhhanXc8
Chelsea this low down? I can feel the furious tweets being typed. Collars on football kits, though? For me - absolutely not.
Why you would put a collar on the away kit and not the home one is beyond me. Looks like something you'd wear to (unsuccessfully) impress your Tinder date.
16. Southampton
New kit 💛🖤— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 14, 2019
Debut goal ⚽️
Austrian views 🇦🇹👌
The best photos from #SaintsFC's pre-season opener against #SCRAltach are right here 👉 https://t.co/eozHYV8gxw pic.twitter.com/lKHVJN5pr0
You've got to feel for Southampton with this one. It's actually a relatively decent shirt, but can somebody please explain what on God's green earth that horrendous sponsor is? Kit ruiner.
15. Liverpool
Away day ready ⚪️— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 7, 2019
Our @NBFootball 19/20 away kit has arrived: https://t.co/xtZslFo3cA#LiveIt pic.twitter.com/DHze7ElGVd
Liverpool seem to enjoy testing the waters when it comes to their away strips in recent times. Sometimes it pays off sometimes it doesn't. This one doesn't.
14. Tottenham Hotspur
👇 Pre-order your 2019/20 @nikefootball away kit now!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 19, 2019
#MadeOfTottenham ⚪️ #COYShttps://t.co/FxisRQGQut
It's just a bit, well, boring isn't it?
In an era where every club and their dog are trying to be 'dangerous' in their designs, Spurs are keeping it simple, maybe too simple.
13. Everton
🙌 | Introducing our @umbro away kit for 2019/20! 😍— Everton (@Everton) July 24, 2019
Look out for more - including our latest #StDomingo shirtzine and pre-order details - later this morning... 👀 pic.twitter.com/9LnQWrHD2w
It's different, cannot argue with that. but while there is a fat ANGRY BIRDS logo emblazoned on the sleeve, Everton shirts can not be taken seriously.
12. Bournemouth
Available online NOW - in-store tomorrow at Vitality Stadium tomorrow morning!— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) July 28, 2019
All you need to know about our new 2019/20 away kit 👇https://t.co/OlLvorPisK
This kit is bringing all the nostalgia right now. What do you see when you look at this kit? Robbie Keane wheeling off and performing his iconic celebration of course.
Wait, what, it's not Spurs?
11. Brighton & Hove Albion
That @OfficialBHAFC away kit looking 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/2kzZUWt2n6— sʜʀᴍɴ. @ FIFA eWorld Cup Final (@TOMSHARMANWEB) May 28, 2019
Similar to the (actual) Spurs kit with the simplistic design, this is simple but a lot more effective. Not enough black kits out there.
10. Watford
The 2019/20 @adidasUK away kit is on sale NOW!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 2, 2019
🛒 https://t.co/IYCLcmo6bY pic.twitter.com/lhBiqdxGd0
2019/20, the year the entire Premier League decided that betting sponsorships were a good idea.
Decent strip, though.
9. Newcastle United
Our new 2019/20 away kit 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/qoD890ci1P— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 26, 2019
Vast improvement on the home kit. Maybe Mike Ashley doesn't hate the Toon Army after all...
8. Manchester United
OFFICIAL: @ManUtd have released their new away kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season.— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 12, 2019
"The savannah-toned aesthetic and intricate patterned design, take inspiration from the many mosaics that adorn the streets of Manchester’s creative district, the Northern Quarter." pic.twitter.com/kjvu8HTMIb
Spent far too long deliberating where to put this in the rankings. It's decent. Too much Chevrolet, though. Maybe United should have taken part in the #SaveOurShirt campaign...
7. Sheffield United
Live. Play. Create.— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 24, 2019
Away kit on sale now ⚪️
Decent first effort from the Premier League newcomers. Material looks fresh. Europa League finish? They'll take that in the new (real) campaign.
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Our @adidasfootball away kit is now on sale!— Wolves (@Wolves) July 20, 2019
Pick yours up 👉 https://t.co/hPYNB4rL6R pic.twitter.com/RjmylBXxCC
An ever-improving team on the pitch and an ever-improving team off the pitch so it seems.
It's not the best in the list but it's far from the worst. Certainly fit for the mighty 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy Champions.
5. Crystal Palace
🖤 We will be wearing our new away kit for the first time tonight…— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 19, 2019
Get yours today 👉 https://t.co/68v9j1PcGX#CPFC pic.twitter.com/ds4L14PUZ8
Palace bringing the funk to their travels. Benteke absolutely loves it, and so do we.
Only issue is that it's a bit of a BTEC version of the new Manchester City strip (sorry).
4. West Ham United
#SayHaller to our new record signing! 👋 pic.twitter.com/9MbgB7K92p— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 17, 2019
I was blowing bubbles when I saw this new West Ham kit - terrible pun, nice shirt.
Slick, simple, smart. New record signing Sebastien Haller looks well in to it, too.
3. Manchester City
When this kit was first released, I was convinced that there wouldn't be a shirt better within the 19/20 Premier League, but ultimately, this is one trophy the Citizens won't be winning this coming season.
It's still bloody stunning, though. #ThoseHaciendaVibezzz
2. Leicester City
Leicester City 19/20 Away kit available now 🦊— Collectibles 🇬🇭 (@CollectibIes) June 18, 2019
DM to purchase
🚚 Delivery Nationwide pic.twitter.com/dILcc7RI4n
Pink to make football fans wink. A kit fit for an £80m defender if I've ever seen one. It's a shame that he won't get the chance to wear it in competitive action, though. Sorry, Leicester fans.
1. Arsenal
Cali vibes! 🌞— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 16, 2019
The lads ❤️ our new @adidasfootball away kit - and so do we 😁
Not got yours yet? It's available right here 👇
Arsenal are invincible for the second time! Bet you didn't think you'd be hearing that for a while?
Okay, so they aren't invincible in the footballing sense but they've only gone and topped the charts for both best home and away kit heading into the 19/20 season and we all know what the most important accomplishment is here.
Fair play though Arsenal, unbelievable new strips. Helps when you've got fashion icon Hector Bellerin modelling, too.