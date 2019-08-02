Premier League Kits 2019/20: Every Away Shirt Ranked From Worst to Best

The football season is finally upon us and Watford have finally decided to release their away kit (not that I've been waiting to publish this for weeks now - about time, lads).

It has been a difficult few months without our beloved beautiful game. Endless Twitter refreshing hoping to see that sought after signing, only to be met with more news on the record-breaking week-long heatwave rather than record-breaking transfers.

One thing that has kept us football fans busy (apart from the Women's World Cup, Copa America, Africa Cup of Nations and the rest)? Those good old football kit launches.

We've done the home kits, now here's your definitive (and not at all biased) ranked list of all 20 Premier League 2019/20 away clobber.

Disagree? @ Me.

20. Norwich City

Thoughts on our new away kit? 🤟🔴 #ncfc pic.twitter.com/4C3p81LL8N — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 20, 2019

19th on the official 90min home kit list, 20th on the away shirt list. It's not gone well for Norwich City in regards to the 19/20 kit reveals.

Let's hope the Canaries manage to better those positions in next year's Premier League table.





Disclaimer: We don't hate Norwich, we just really don't like their kits. At all.

19. Aston Villa

Our 2019/20 away kit will be available to pre-order on Wednesday 24th July. 😍https://t.co/rmtozmGS8A#AVFC pic.twitter.com/WkjITJx7nn — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 17, 2019

Iconic is one word I suppose. Having hipsters model the kit does not make it any more appealing either.

18. Burnley

Similar to above, without the hipsters. Three horrific betting sponsorships in a row is no coincidence.

17. Chelsea

Inspired by Mod culture, which thrived in 1960s south-west London, our 2019/20 Nike away kit is here! 🔥



It's a sharp look. It’s a Chelsea thing.



Get yours: https://t.co/Wls7Ga23Xc pic.twitter.com/GBmhhanXc8 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2019

Chelsea this low down? I can feel the furious tweets being typed. Collars on football kits, though? For me - absolutely not.

Why you would put a collar on the away kit and not the home one is beyond me. Looks like something you'd wear to (unsuccessfully) impress your Tinder date.

16. Southampton

New kit 💛🖤

Debut goal ⚽️

Austrian views 🇦🇹👌



The best photos from #SaintsFC's pre-season opener against #SCRAltach are right here 👉 https://t.co/eozHYV8gxw pic.twitter.com/lKHVJN5pr0 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 14, 2019

You've got to feel for Southampton with this one. It's actually a relatively decent shirt, but can somebody please explain what on God's green earth that horrendous sponsor is? Kit ruiner.

15. Liverpool

Liverpool seem to enjoy testing the waters when it comes to their away strips in recent times. Sometimes it pays off sometimes it doesn't. This one doesn't.

14. Tottenham Hotspur

It's just a bit, well, boring isn't it?

In an era where every club and their dog are trying to be 'dangerous' in their designs, Spurs are keeping it simple, maybe too simple.

13. Everton

🙌 | Introducing our @umbro away kit for 2019/20! 😍



Look out for more - including our latest #StDomingo shirtzine and pre-order details - later this morning... 👀 pic.twitter.com/9LnQWrHD2w — Everton (@Everton) July 24, 2019

It's different, cannot argue with that. but while there is a fat ANGRY BIRDS logo emblazoned on the sleeve, Everton shirts can not be taken seriously.

12. Bournemouth

Available online NOW - in-store tomorrow at Vitality Stadium tomorrow morning!



All you need to know about our new 2019/20 away kit 👇https://t.co/OlLvorPisK — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) July 28, 2019

This kit is bringing all the nostalgia right now. What do you see when you look at this kit? Robbie Keane wheeling off and performing his iconic celebration of course.

Wait, what, it's not Spurs?

11. Brighton & Hove Albion



That @OfficialBHAFC away kit looking 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/2kzZUWt2n6 — sʜʀᴍɴ. @ FIFA eWorld Cup Final (@TOMSHARMANWEB) May 28, 2019

Similar to the (actual) Spurs kit with the simplistic design, this is simple but a lot more effective. Not enough black kits out there.

10. Watford

2019/20, the year the entire Premier League decided that betting sponsorships were a good idea.

Decent strip, though.

9. Newcastle United

Our new 2019/20 away kit 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/qoD890ci1P — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 26, 2019

Vast improvement on the home kit. Maybe Mike Ashley doesn't hate the Toon Army after all...

8. Manchester United

OFFICIAL: @ManUtd have released their new away kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season.



"The savannah-toned aesthetic and intricate patterned design, take inspiration from the many mosaics that adorn the streets of Manchester’s creative district, the Northern Quarter." pic.twitter.com/kjvu8HTMIb — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 12, 2019

Spent far too long deliberating where to put this in the rankings. It's decent. Too much Chevrolet, though. Maybe United should have taken part in the #SaveOurShirt campaign...

7. Sheffield United

Live. Play. Create.



Away kit on sale now ⚪️ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 24, 2019

Decent first effort from the Premier League newcomers. Material looks fresh. Europa League finish? They'll take that in the new (real) campaign.

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers

An ever-improving team on the pitch and an ever-improving team off the pitch so it seems.

It's not the best in the list but it's far from the worst. Certainly fit for the mighty 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy Champions.

5. Crystal Palace

🖤 We will be wearing our new away kit for the first time tonight…



Get yours today 👉 https://t.co/68v9j1PcGX#CPFC pic.twitter.com/ds4L14PUZ8 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 19, 2019

Palace bringing the funk to their travels. Benteke absolutely loves it, and so do we.

Only issue is that it's a bit of a BTEC version of the new Manchester City strip (sorry).

4. West Ham United

I was blowing bubbles when I saw this new West Ham kit - terrible pun, nice shirt.

Slick, simple, smart. New record signing Sebastien Haller looks well in to it, too.

3. Manchester City

When this kit was first released, I was convinced that there wouldn't be a shirt better within the 19/20 Premier League, but ultimately, this is one trophy the Citizens won't be winning this coming season.

It's still bloody stunning, though. #ThoseHaciendaVibezzz

2. Leicester City

Leicester City 19/20 Away kit available now 🦊



DM to purchase

🚚 Delivery Nationwide pic.twitter.com/dILcc7RI4n — Collectibles 🇬🇭 (@CollectibIes) June 18, 2019

Pink to make football fans wink. A kit fit for an £80m defender if I've ever seen one. It's a shame that he won't get the chance to wear it in competitive action, though. Sorry, Leicester fans.

1. Arsenal

Cali vibes! 🌞



The lads ❤️ our new @adidasfootball away kit - and so do we 😁



Not got yours yet? It's available right here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 16, 2019

Arsenal are invincible for the second time! Bet you didn't think you'd be hearing that for a while?

Okay, so they aren't invincible in the footballing sense but they've only gone and topped the charts for both best home and away kit heading into the 19/20 season and we all know what the most important accomplishment is here.

Fair play though Arsenal, unbelievable new strips. Helps when you've got fashion icon Hector Bellerin modelling, too.