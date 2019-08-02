Sheffield United Confirm Club-Record Capture of Oli McBurnie on Four-Year Deal

Sheffield United have announced the completion of a club-record transfer for Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie, with the 23-year-old signing a four-year deal.

As it stands, the fee in question remains undisclosed, though it is reported to be in the region of £20m, surpassing the club's previous transfer record for the fourth time this summer.



The club revealed the news with an official statement, declaring: "The Blades have significantly smashed the club's transfer record to ensure that August 2019 will be regarded as a momentous month in the history of Sheffield United Football Club.

"It can now be reported that United's tenacious bid to secure the services of striker Oli McBurnie has been successful. The formalities of the four-year deal for the Yorkshireman have been concluded after an undisclosed fee with Swansea City was agreed."

Speaking upon the announcement, boss Chris Wilder said: "We've had to be patient and work very hard to get Oli to Bramall Lane but I am confident he will be a tremendous success.

"We need options at the top of the pitch and Oli, as anyone who has watched a significant amount of Championship football will tell you, offers plenty in that area. He fits the profile of our transfer policy this season and is an age where his better years are ahead of him - hopefully he and the club can continue to grow together.

Welcome to the Blades, Oli ✍️ pic.twitter.com/6gBwbekTlD — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 2, 2019

"I'm delighted with the transfer business over the summer, Oli is a big piece of the jigsaw, and the squad is shaping up ready for what will be a long and demanding season.

"Over the years, we've had the stigma of a selling club and, of course, there will be sales in the future, but it should be noted that we are a buying club, we've spent a significant amount and the owners deserve a huge amount of credit for the way they have sanctioned our assault on the transfer market."