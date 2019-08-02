Transfer Rumours: Rakitic to Man Utd, AC Milan Join Lovren Race, Tuanzebe to Newcastle & More

Do you smell that? It smells like a brand new batch of transfer rumours, fresh out of the mill.

The clock is ticking, and teams don't have long to get their business completed before the window slams shut. However, there is still plenty of time to find a bargain, bolster your squad or complete a questionable panic-buy.

Kemar Roofe in Talks Over £7m Leeds United Exit

The Championship season is right around the corner. Leeds United are hoping to seal promotion to the Premier League, but their plans might be derailed before they even get started.

Last season's top scorer, Kemar Roofe, has just one year left on his contract, and an agreement is yet to be reached over a new deal. Now, the Daily Mail claim that he is in talks over a £7m move to Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht - with Roofe said to be keen on linking up with the former Manchester City man.

Leeds might have to sell to avoid losing him for free, and it looks like Kompany is looking to take advantage of that.

Neil Warnock 'Gutted' as Crystal Palace Launch Bid for Victor Camarasa

Poor Neil Warnock. He ended last season pulling his hair out as he watched Cardiff City fall back to the Championship, and the bad news just keeps on coming.

During a press conference (via Wales Online), the boss confessed that Crystal Palace have come calling for midfielder Victor Camarasa, and Warnock is devastated at the prospect of losing 'one of the best midfielders' he has ever worked with - has he forgotten about Adel Taraabt?

Burnley have also thrown their hat into the ring, so it looks like Camarasa won't be playing Championship football next season.

Sheffield United Ready Late Daniel Amartey Offer

What? Have Sheffield United finally realised that they actually need to sign some Premier League players to make it in the Premier League?

Having signed every Championship player under the sun for a crazy amount of money, the Blades have turned their attention to Leicester City's Daniel Amartey. According to Football Insider, the Blades see Amartey as a versatile midfielder who can bring some-much needed experience to the team, and they are ready to lodge a bid for the Ghanaian.

Ankle surgery completely ruined Amartey last season, so the chance to build himself back up with Sheffield United could be too good to turn down.

Newcastle Closing in on €5m Signing of Lille Defender Edgar Ie

Right, this story is an absolute car crash, so make sure you're paying attention. Lille want Trabzonspor's Yusuf Yazici, and they offered to send defender Edgar Ie to Turkey as part of the deal. Trabzonspor accepted, but now Newcastle United have come in with their own offer for Ie.

TRT Spor (via Sporx) claim that the Magpies have managed to strike a €5m deal for Ie at the last minute, which didn't exactly please Trabzonspor. So, to make it up to them, Lille have offered to send 50% of Newcastle's payment straight to the Turkish side. Are you keeping up?

The 25-year-old is a Barcelona academy graduate and a full Portuguese international, and he spent last season learning alongside the mighty Jose Fonte, so this looks like a smart (albeit confusing) piece of business from Newcastle.

Steve Bruce to Reignite Interest in Axel Tuanzebe Once Man Utd Sign Harry Maguire

Signing Ie is clearly not enough for Newcastle, who look to be in the market for yet another defender.

This time, the man in question is Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe. Steve Bruce signed the 21-year-old on loan for Aston Villa last season, and the Daily Mail claim that he wants to hand Tuanzebe some Premier League experience next season.

However, their plan hinges on whether United can sign Harry Maguire. The Red Devils won't let Tuanzebe go if they can't bring in another defender, so Bruce will be hoping that the £80m deal goes through.

AC Milan Join Roma in Race for Liverpool's Dejan Lovren

Dejan Lovren is a wanted man this summer. The Liverpool defender has been heavily linked with a move to Roma, but now there appears to be another contender for his signature.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan have stepped up their pursuit of the Croatian, having recently met with Lovren's agents to try broker a deal. His €4m-a-year wages are thought to be a bit of a problem, but Milan are confident they could work something out.

It looks like Liverpool might actually be open to selling. They are believed to have lowered their demands to €20m, but a fee of €15m might be enough to tempt them to part ways with the polarising 30-year-old.

Arsenal Keen to Strike Loan Deal for Daniele Rugani as Man Utd Prepare to Enter Race



Daniele Rugani has long been tipped to leave Juventus and head to the Premier League. Arsenal are believed to be keen, and La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim that the Gunners have offered to take Rugani on a two-year loan. You know, because they spent pretty much all their money on Nicolas Pepe.

Juventus aren't too keen on the deal, and they might prefer to sell to Manchester United. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) are back again, hinting that the Red Devils may be forced into a move for Rugani after losing Eric Bailly to injury for the next few months.

United are already in the midst of negotiation with the Bianconeri over the swap deal between Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala, so they could just throw Rugani's name in there for the fun of it.

Man Utd to Turn to Ivan Rakitic if Spurs Land Bruno Fernandes

Can you imagine if, after months and months of speculation, United miss out on Bruno Fernandes? It looks like Tottenham Hotspur might have stolen a march in the race for his signature, and United could be left in the dust.

If they do miss out on Fernandes, United will need a new target, and Mundo Deportivo (via The Mirror) claim that Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic is their 'Plan B'.

A fee of £45m is suggested for the Croatian, and Barcelona are believed to be open to selling Rakitic to help recoup some of the money they have spent this summer.