Brighton Complete Signing of Bristol City Defender Adam Webster on 4-Year Deal

Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of highly-rated Bristol City centre-back Adam Webster on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old joins the Premier League club following an excellent campaign with the Robins in the Championship, during which he made 47 appearances, scoring three goals.

As confirmed on the club's official website, the deal to bring Webster to the Amex Stadium will see fellow centre-back Matt Clarke move in the opposite direction and join Bristol City on loan for the 2019/20 season.

Clarke only signed for the Seagulls from Portsmouth earlier this summer, but will spend the upcoming campaign in the Championship, as he looks to gain more first-team experience.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter expressed his delight at the signing of Webster, saying: "Adam is a player the club has been aware of for sometime, and someone we came up against last season at Swansea City.

"He is a quality defender, comfortable on the ball, fits the profile of the type of player we want to bring to the club, and he was very keen to join us."

Despite his age, Webster has plenty of experience, having made over 200 senior appearances at club level. Potter highlighted this, as he said: "He is still relatively young, but has good experience from the number of games he has played.

"Predominately a centre-half, he can also play at right-back, and he will bring additional competition alongside our existing defensive options.”

Webster's move could form part of a domino of centre-back signings, as he may become the replacement for Lewis Dunk, who has been the subject of interest from Leicester City.

The Foxes have been targeting the Seagulls stopper as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire, who is set to join Manchester United.