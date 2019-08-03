Crystal Palace Agree Loan Deal With Real Betis for Former Cardiff City Star Victor Camarasa

By 90Min
August 03, 2019

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal with Real Betis to sign the midfielder Victor Camarasa on a season-long loan deal, with a compulsory purchase option at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Spanish midfielder has been a target for the south London club this summer, after spending last season on loan at Cardiff where he made 32 Premier League appearances. However, there have been difficulties with the negotiations, with Palace not wanting to have an obligation to buy clause for the player next year when his loan spell concludes. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Real Betis did want this clause inserted, and appear to have got their way, with ABC Sevilla reporting that Palace will pay €1.5m as part of the loan deal, and must then buy the 25-year-old for €15m next summer if they are still a Premier League club. Diario de Sevilla are also claiming that the fee will be in the region of €12-15m. 

Dougie Freedman, Palace's former manager and now the sporting director at the club, is currently in Seville looking to complete the deal, according to Sport Witness

They are claiming that the only remaining stumbling block will be the player himself, as he is said to still be deciding where he wants to play next season.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

In Sport Witness' report, they reveal that they have received mixed responses from sources as to where the player sees his future. One source claims that Camarasa wants to return to the Premier League, with another saying that he wants to stay at Betis, whilst a further confidant of the player declared that he remains undecided amid interest from a number of clubs in Europe's major leagues.

Palace will hope to get the deal over the line before Thursday's deadline, with the team then starting their Premier League campaign at home to Everton on August 10.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message