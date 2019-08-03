Jean-Philippe Gbamin: 4 Things to Know About Everton's Latest Acquisition

Everton have completed the signing of Jean-Philippe Gbamin from Mainz 05 in a deal worth around €25m. The Ivorian has put pen to paper on a five-year contract, and becomes the latest midfielder to sign for the Toffees.

The club have already brought in Fabian Delph and Andre Gomes, and the summer spending continued with the 23-year-old putting pen to paper on Friday.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Delph joins from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Gomes spent the last season on loan, meaning fans already have an understanding of who the club have invested in. However, the same cannot be said of Gbamin.

Here's a look at some of the things Everton fans may not necessarily know about their latest summer signing.

Jurgen Klopp Wanted to Sign Him as a Centre-Back

Lars Baron/GettyImages

That's right. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign the 23-year-old defensive midfielder back in January 2018, and wanted to utilise him as a centre-back.

Gbamin's agent Bernard Collignon claimed back in June that Klopp wanted to sign him, but Mainz were unwilling to let him go at that time because they were in a relegation fight. As a result, Liverpool looked elsewhere and ended up signing Fabinho instead.

The 23-year-old has a versatility to his game that will make him a very useful member of the squad as he can play all across the backline and in defensive midfield. This will be especially useful considering the ongoing struggle to land Kurt Zouma.

He Can Bring More to the Role Than Idrissa Gueye

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Gbamin has been brought in predominantly as an Idrissa Gueye replacement, and he's six years his junior. The 23-year-old is taller, standing at 6'1 and has more of a cutting edge.

One of main criticisms of Gueye's work at Goodison Park was that he was constantly looking sideways and was not proactive when receiving or winning the ball. While the Toffees new boy may not boast the same level of interceptions or tackles, he has proven that he can create greater chances.

In the 2018/19 season, Gueye only managed to create 18 chances, whereas this week's signing was able to carve out 23 chances despite playing two games fewer. Gbamin performed remarkably well in an otherwise lacklustre Mainz side.

The Ivory Coast International Played for France's Under-21s

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

The Ivorian represented his country at the Africa Cup of Nations, featuring three times. However in the past, he was eligible to play for France – and did. He was involved in the Under-18, Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 setups, making his debut for the Under-21 side back in 2014.

Since then however, he switched allegiances due to his parents' nationalities and his birthplace. The Ivory Coast reached the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, before they were edged out by Algeria.

He Likes to Tackle, But He's Responsible

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

As has already been mentioned, Gbamin has been brought into to do the dirty work for the team, sweeping up and sniffing out danger; the role Gueye occupied.

Another different dimension that the Ivorian will bring is his assurance in his tackling. All too frequently, Gueye would break up play by hauling a player down, often receiving a card for his troubles. In comparison to Gueye's six yellow cards in the league, Gbamin only picked up three last season.

He has shown a great deal of maturity to reach these heights, recognising his responsibility and becoming a top player in the process.