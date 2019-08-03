Kasper Schmeichel Insists Leicester City Need to Find Their 'Identity' During the 2019/20 Season

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has stated that the club are still in search of a new footballing identity under boss Brendan Rodgers.

After the appointment of Rodgers in February, Leicester's style of play has improved dramatically and things are undoubtedly looking up - despite the imminent departure of Harry Maguire - however, Schmeichel has insisted that there is still a lot of work to be done at the club.

The shot-stopper spoke about how since their return to the Premier League in 2014, under Nigel Pearson, the Foxes have struggled to have an 'identity' in the league.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Schmeichel said: "I don't think we had a Premier League identity."





"We had an identity in the Championship, the way we played under Nigel Pearson for three years. Then we came up to the Premier League and we had the great escape season, then winning the Premier League in our second season.

"But then you're floating around thinking 'what kind of team are we?' We skipped a few steps. It's really important now we find that identity - who are we and what kind of team are we."

However, the 32-year-old feels that, with the arrival of Rodgers, everything is in place for them to succeed in the Premier League and become a top club:

"Everything is in place; we have an amazing manager, amazing owners, a new training ground and everything is there to establish ourselves.

"When you look at the squad, the potential, the youth, the chances are endless. We are a club that believes in the impossible and want to establish ourselves as one of the top clubs."

After former Southampton manager Claude Puel was sacked from Leicester, where he was in charge for 16 months, due to supporters' complaints about the style of play, Schmeichel said Rodgers' arrival "raised everything a little bit".

This is evident from the fact that the former Celtic manager managed to lift the Foxes from 11th place to a 9th-place finish at the end of the season, and he will now be hoping to improve upon that with the permanent arrival of Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez.