Leicester Identify Harry Maguire Replacements as Defender's Move to Man Utd Nears Completion

Leicester have identified Watford's Christian Kabasele and Getafe centre-back Djene Dakonam as potential replacements for the outgoing Harry Maguire.

The wheels have been set in motion for Maguire's move to Manchester United with an £80m deal finally agreed late this week, and the deal set to be completed in the coming days.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester had previously been linked with an approach for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk as an immediate replacement for Maguire, and the Seagulls' recent acquisition of Adam Webster only added more fuel to the fire.





However, Leicester may be turning their attentions elsewhere. RMC (via GFFN) are reporting that the Foxes are keeping a close eye on Watford's Kabasele, while The Express claim that they could also be considering a move for highly-rated Getafe defender Djene.





The report from RMC notes that Watford have recently offered a contract extension to Kabasele, but there is no word whether the former Genk defender is willing to accept the terms being offered to him.





Meanwhile, Leicester are not alone in their interest in Djene. After Arsenal dropped their pursuit of the Togo international, West Ham and Watford have also been keeping tabs on him, which means Leicester may have a fight on their hands if they are to land his signature.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Djene has a release clause of £31m, but Getafe may be willing to listen to offers around £18m plus add-ons - a realistic fee for all of the aforementioned sides.

The report from the Express also notes that a number of Serie A clubs are monitoring Djene, but the defender's representatives will only try push through a move to Italy if he does not secure a move to the Premier League before the end of the English transfer window.