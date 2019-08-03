Luka Jovic & Thibaut Courtois Return From Pre-Season Injury Scares Ahead of Penultimate Friendly

Real Madrid have been given a major boost with the new La Liga season now just around the corner, seeing first-team players like Luka Jović and Thibaut Courtois return from injury scares during pre-season.





Los Blancos were back in training ahead of their trip to Austria next week, having just picked up a third-place finish in the Audi Cup at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.





Some of Zinedine Zidane's key first-team players have been dropping like flies throughout pre-season, with Real Madrid looking unable to complete a single friendly match without someone suffering a serious injury.

JIM WATSON/GettyImages

But with just one week left until the new La Liga season, AS confirm that Real Madrid have been given good news over Jović and Courtois' fitness, two players who appeared to suffer long-term injuries while on tour in the United States.





Casemiro, Éder Militão and even James Rodriguez trained with Real Madrid's first-team as they continue to look for a buyer for the Colombia international before the start of the season.





The three stars have been eased back into first-team training following their involvement in the Copa América, which in turn granted them an extended holiday.





Ahead of Real Madrid's match against Red Bull Salzburg - referred to as FC Salzburg due to branding restrictions from UEFA - youth team players Jaime Seoane, Takefusa Kubo and Miguel Gutiérrez Ortega have also been training with the senior squad.

Los Blancos' trip to Austria will be their penultimate game of pre-season, with the club also set to face Italian giants AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on August 11.