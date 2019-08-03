Marcello Lippi: Montecristo Cigars, Neapolitan Dreams, Scuddeti in Turin & Gli Azzurri's World Cup

Marcello Lippi is number 11 in 90min's Top 50 Great Managers of All Time series. Follow the rest of the series over the course of the next three weeks.

While Fabio Capello was establishing himself 140km to the east, Juventus' Marcello Lippi was helping to define Italian football in the 1990s thanks to his side's performances in Turin.

But Lippi's glamorous managerial career actually all started in southern Italy, being offered the chance to take control of a cash strapped Napoli team - some players hadn't been paid in six months - where he knuckled down on tactics and man-management in his first major first-team appointment.

I Partenopei were still reminiscing about Diego Maradona's past success at the club by the time Lippi was brought in, although more pressing concerns for those within the club's upper echelons was their financial turmoil.

Bernd Lauter/GettyImages

But against the odds and in somewhat of a turning point for Lippi, Napoli qualified for the UEFA Cup.

It eventually turned out that Lippi wouldn't be presented with the chance to take Napoli into Europe, as his work at the Stadio San Paulo had done enough to impress the decision-makers in Turin.

"I only spent a year at Napoli but something very magical happened, something very few could understand," Lippi told Serie A. "An incredible bond was formed while I was there, it felt like I had been there for a decade.

Marcello Lippi's all time best XI! What a team this would be! 😍



Any changes you'd make? pic.twitter.com/LrDBxmfIDi — 90min (@90min_Football) August 2, 2019

"People used to warn me against betraying the Napoli fans, but I never betrayed anyone, how could I turn down the chance to coach a team like Juventus?"

Lippi, who by all means had the mentality of a winner even if he didn't have the CV, was appointed by Juventus in 1994 and immediately won a domestic double, also reaching the UEFA Cup final where they ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat to Parma - Dino Baggio (no relation to Italian legend Roberto, unfortunately) scored twice for I Crociati, leaving Gianluca Vialli's as nothing more than a consolation.

He'd only had a young career at the highest level by that point, but Lippi was already making a name for himself as one of the best.

Career Honours

Serie A (1994/95, 1996/97, 1997/98, 2001/02, 2002/03) Coppa Italia (1994/95) Supercoppa Italiana (1995/96, 1997/98, 2002/03, 2003/04) Intercontinental Cup (1996/97) UEFA Supercup (1996/97) UEFA Champions League (1995/96) AFC Champions League (2012/13) Chinese Super League (2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14) Chinese Cup (2012/12) World Cup (2005/06) World's Best Club Coach (1995/96, 1997/98)

It wasn't just on the pitch where Lippi's aura could be felt, however, as Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson wrote in his book, Managing My Life.

"Looking into his eyes is enough to tell you that you are dealing with somebody who is in command of himself," Ferguson said (via These Footy Times). "Those eyes are sometimes burning with seriousness, sometimes twinkling, sometimes warily assessing you – and always they are alive with intelligence."

Lippi spent nine of the next 10 years with Juventus - he also had an underwhelming fling with Inter during the 1999/2000 season - where he lifted a total of 13 major honours with the Bianconeri.

Grazia Neri/GettyImages

But after a decade at club level, Lippi was offered the job in Italian football; coaching the national team.

Like Juventus, Lippi went on to have two separate spells in charge of the Azzurri, but it was just three days before he walked out of the Italian Football Federation's (FIGC) offices that the inspiring manager achieved the crowning jewel of his career.

Germany, 2006.

Group Stages Matchday 1 (vs. Ghana) - Italy find it tough to make the breakthrough despite having a foothold in the match. With just minutes left until half time, Andrea Pirlo chances his arm from distance and picks out the bottom corner. Vincenzo Iaquinta adds a second late on after rounding goalkeeper Richard Kingson.

Fun Fact: Daniele De Rossi would become the second 2006 World Cup winner to move to the Argentine Primera if Boca confirm his move. The first was Mauro Camoranesi who went to Lanús — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) July 16, 2019

Group Stages Matchday 2 (vs. United States) - It's a perfect start for the Azzurri as Alberto Gilardino heads home Pirlo's free-kick, but within a few minutes the game turned on its head as Cristian Zaccardo scored an own goal, while Daniele De Rossi was sent off. The US' Pablo Mastroeni and Eddie Pope were also sent off, either side of half-time.

Group Stages Matchday 3 (vs. Czech Republic) - It was Marco Materazzi - an early substitute for the injured Alessandro Nesta - who broke the deadlock with a towering header. Things were made that much easier for Italy when Jan Polak was sent off, and Filippo Inzaghi notched his first of the competition late on.

Last 16 (vs. Australia) - A game that caused a s*** load of controversy, Italy couldn't convert any of their chances and in the end had one hand tied behind their back when Materazzi was sent off. Left-back Fabio Grosso took a tumble in the 95th minute and won a fortunate penalty, which of course Francesco Totti dispatched.

Teams Managed

US Città di Pontedera 1985-1986 Robur Siena 1986-1987 US Pistoiese 1921 1987-1988 Carrarese Calcio 1908 1988-1989 Cesena 1989-1991 AS Lucchese Libertas 1991-1992 Atalanta BC 1992-1993 S.S.C. Napoli 1993-1994 Juventus 1994-1999 Internazionale 1999-2000 Juventus 2001-2004 Italy 2004-2006 Italy 2008-2010 Guangzhou Evergrande 2012-2014 Guangzhou Evergrande 2014-2015 China 2016-2019 China 2019-present

Quarter-Finals (vs. Ukraine) - Italy needed an easier ride after the nail biting finish against Australia, and Gianluca Zambrotta's left-footed strike early on against Ukraine ensured that the Azzurri already had one foot in the last four. Luca Toni added two goals in the second half - a header and an open goal, because of course it was - to round off a comfortable win.

Semi-Finals (vs. Germany) - Playing against the hosts and pre-tournament favourites at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion was never going to be an easy job, but Italy were able to survive the opening 90 minutes and it looked like the game was going to penalties. But then, with 119 minutes on the clock, Grosso fired a curling effort bast Jens Lehmann to secure a late win. There was just enough time for Alessandro Del Piero to make the scoreline look more presentable with his first goal of the World Cup.

During the 2006 World Cup, Germans' risk of heart attack was doubled when their team was playing. — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) June 30, 2019

Final (vs. France) - While this Azzurri side are remembered today for their success at the World Cup, they showcased exactly how not to start a final by conceded a penalty inside seven minutes, which Zinedine Zidane scored with the most outrageous panenka. That lead didn't last long, however, Materazzi scored from a corner kick to bring Italy back on level terms.

In extra time, that's when the World Cup final's two goalscorers became intertwined in the most unimaginable way, with the camera shot of Zidane - whose last ever action as a professional footballer was to headbutt Materazzi - walking past the World Cup trophy being etched into fans' minds.

It went to penalties, and in strangely poetic circumstances it was David Trézéguet - he missed the decisive penalty for Lippi's Juve in the Champions League final against AC Milan in 2003 - who allowed Italy to be crowned as world champions, with semi-final hero Grosso scoring the winner.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

After his time with the national team was over, Lippi went on to move to China, both for club football and international football. He won three league titles, a domestic cup and the AFC Champions League with Guangzhou Evergrande, while the 71-year-old now back in charge of the Chinese national team.

His heyday is behind him and memories of his past success are now being taped over with new ones.

But Lippi is one of the few managers in history to have inspired not one but two different generations of fans, as well as putting his former players (Antonio Conte, Didier Deschamps etc) on the road to becoming world-class managers themselves.

Number 50: Marcelo Bielsa - El Loco's Journey From Argentina to Footballing Immortality in Europe

Number 49: Vic Buckingham - How an Englishman Discovered Johan Cruyff & Pioneered Total Football

Number 48: Claudio Ranieri: A Ridiculed Tinkerman Who Masterminded One of Football's Greatest Ever Achievements

Number 47: Bill Nicholson: Mr Tottenham Hotspur, the First Double Winning Manager of the 20th Century

Number 46: Sven-Goran Eriksson: The Scudetto Winning Shagger Who Never Solved the Lampard-Gerrard Conundrum

Number 45: Sir Alf Ramsey: The Man Behind the 'Wingless Wonders' & England's Sole World Cup Triumph

Number 44: Antonio Conte: An Astute Tactician Whose Perfectionist Philosophy Reinvented the 3-5-2 Wheel

Number 43: Kenny Dalglish: The Beacon of Light in Liverpool's Darkest Hour

Number 42: Massimiliano Allegri: The Masterful Tactician Who Won Serie A Five Times in a Row

Number 41: Sir Bobby Robson: A Footballing Colossus Whose Fighting Spirit Ensured an Immortal Legacy

Number 40: Luis Aragones: Spain's Most Important Manager, the Atleti Rock and the Modern Father of Tiki-Taka

Number 39: Herbert Chapman: One of Football's Great Innovators & Mastermind Behind the 'W-M' Formation

Number 38: Carlos Alberto Parreira: The International Specialist Who Never Shied Away From a Challenge

Number 37: Franz Beckenbauer: The German Giant Whose Playing Career Overshadowed His Managerial Genius

Number 36: Viktor Maslov: Soviet Pioneer of the 4-4-2 & the Innovator of Pressing

Number 35: Rafa Benitez: The Conquerer of La Liga Who Masterminded That Comeback in Istanbul

Number 34: Zinedine Zidane: Cataloguing the Frenchman's Transition From Midfield Magician to Managerial Maestro

Number 33: Luiz Felipe Scolari: How the Enigmatic 'Big Phil' Succeeded as Much as He Failed on the Big Stage

Number 32: Jupp Heynckes: The Legendary Manager Who Masterminded 'the Greatest Bayern Side Ever'

Number 31: Vicente del Bosque: The Unluckiest Manager in the World Who Led Spain to Immortality

Number 30: Arsene Wenger: A Pioneering Who Became Invincible at Arsenal

Number 29: Udo Lattek: The Bundesliga Icon Who Shattered European Records

Number 28: Jock Stein: The Man Who Guided Celtic to Historic Heights & Mentored Sir Alex Ferguson

Number 27: Vittorio Pozzo: Metodo, Mussolini, Meazza & the Difficult Memory of a Two-Time World Cup Winner

Number 26: Jurgen Klopp: The Early Years at Mainz 05 Where He Sealed His 'Greatest Achievement'

Number 25:Mario Zagallo: Habitual World Cup Winner & Sculptor of Brazil's Joga Bonito Era

Number 24: Bela Guttmann: The Dance Instructor Who Changed Football Forever (and Managed...Just Everyone)

Number 23: Valeriy Lobanovskyi: The Scientist Who Dominated Football in the Soviet Union

Number 22: Louis van Gaal: The Stubborn Master Who Won 15 Major Trophies at 4 of the World's Greatest Clubs

Number 21: Otto Rehhagel: The 'King' Who Turned 150/1 Greek Outsiders into Champions of Europe

Number 20: Tele Santana: The 'Joga Bonito' Icon Who Helped Brazil Rediscover Their Love of Football

Number 19: Bill Shankly: The Innovative Motivator Who Rebuilt Liverpool From the Ground Up

Number 18: Ottmar Hitzfeld: The Manager Who Won Absolutely Everything at Germany's 2 Biggest Clubs

Number 17: Miguel Muñoz: The Man Who Told Alfredo Di Stefano to F*ck Off & Led the Ye-Ye's to European Glory

Number 16: Fabio Capello: Italy's Cosmopolitan Disciplinarian Who Built on a Generation-Defining AC Milan

Number 15: Brian Clough: He Wasn't the Best Manager in the Business, But He Was in the Top 1

Number 14: Nereo Rocco: 'El Paron', the Pioneer of Catenaccio & Forgotten Great of Italian Football

Number 13: Carlo Ancelotti: Football's Most Loveable Eyebrow in the Words of His Players

Number 12: Sir Matt Busby: The Man Who Built the Modern Manchester United