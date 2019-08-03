Picking the Brighton XI That Should Start Against Watford in August Premier League Opener

Brighton and Hove Albion have enjoyed a fairly successful pre-season campaign, winning four games and losing just one at the hands of yo-yo club Fulham.

The Seagulls can take encouragement from the number of goals they've scored, having put five past Liefering and four past Birmingham City.

They're currently in a transitional period following former Swansea City boss Graham Potter replacing Chris Hughton as manager at the end of the the 2018/19 season, and a trip to Watford in August is a tricky place to start for the new head coach.

Although the summer transfer window remains open, here's the current lineup Potter should go with for that tough encounter.

Matthew Ryan (GK) - Since signing from Valencia in 2017, the Australian goalkeeper has faced very little competition for his spot, establishing himself as the number one choice in the Brighton net. A solid pre-season showing in which the side have only conceded four goals will almost certainly see Ryan make the first team for the opening Saturday of the new campaign.

Martin Montoya (RB) - Another ex-Valencia player, Montoya has experience of playing at a very high level, but has somewhat struggled to secure a regular spot in the Brighton lineup. Nonetheless, he should feature as part of a back four who will be wary of the threat Watford carry going forward.

Lewis Dunk (CB) - Dunk makes up half of what is one of the most consistent centre back pairings in the Premier League. This is surely something Graham Potter won't have any plans to tamper with come the start of the 2019/20 season.

Shane Duffy (CB) - Lewis Dunk was just starting to stake his claim for a place in the England national team setup towards the end of last season, whilst Shane Duffy is already the Republic of Ireland's first choice centre half. Again, he's not someone Potter needs to consider changing.

Bernardo (LB) - Like Montoya, Bernardo is a player who really needs to focus on making the full back position his own during the upcoming season. Whilst Potter has toyed with playing three at the back and using Solly March as a wing back, a natural defender might be a wiser choice to cope with the occasion against Watford.

Dale Stephens (DM) - Stephens has become an important part of Brighton's security in recent seasons, playing as an anchor at the heart of the midfield.

Davy Propper (CM) - The pace of the Premier League came as something of a shock to Propper when he first arrived from Club Brugge, but now that he's settled down, he adds a lot to the Brighton midfield both going forward and in defence; a clear starter for the first game.

Pascal Gross (CM) - Gross is a real fan-favourite among the Brighton faithful, and it's easy to see why. Perhaps the most creative figure in their squad, he has an eye for a pass and is more than capable of getting on the scoresheet himself too.

Leandro Trossard (AM) - Although he's traditionally an out and out striker, Potter has experimented with playing Trossard just behind the main forwards, using him there during the impressive 4-0 victory over Birmingham. A player who was reportedly attracting Arsenal's attention simply can't be left out, regardless of where he plays.

Jurgen Locadia (CF) - It's about time the former PSV Eindhoven man proved exactly what he can do in the Premier League. He was second choice to Glenn Murray for much of last season but the 2019/20 campaign could provide a fresh opportunity to become the number one striker, starting on the opening day.

Glenn Murray (CF) - Previously of fierce rivals Crystal Palace, Murray is a player who continues to perform despite suffering a handful of injuries as well as ever growing in age. Although he might be approaching the end of his time playing in the top tier, it would be a mistake not to start a natural goalscorer while he can still produce.