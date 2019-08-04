Ajax Midfielder Donny Van de Beek Confirms Talks With 'Great Club' Real Madrid

Donny Van de Beek has confirmed that Real Madrid have been in contact with his current club Ajax over a possible transfer.

Van de Beek was one of a number of players who shone for Ajax in their incredible season last year, which saw them reach the Champions League semi-final following impressive victories of Juventus and Los Blancos, as well as win a domestic double.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Whatever the Dutch midfielder did in his two matches against Madrid was clearly enough to convince the Spanish giants to pursue him, as revealed by the midfielder's latest comments.

As quoted by Marca, Van de Beek spoke to reporters after a 2-2 draw with Vitesse yesterday, saying: "It is true that Madrid is in contact with Ajax, but I can't say more."

He continued by confirming that Los Blancos had been in contact with his representatives, but remained tight-lipped over the likelihood of a deal, as he added: "My agent will have talked to them.

"Real Madrid is a great club to play, but Ajax is too. We'll see what happens."

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The midfielder was subjected to chants from his own supporters, pleading with him to stay with the Amsterdam club, as they sang 'Donny stay another year, stay another year'.

He responded: "I heard it, yes."

Madrid have already spent over €300m on new players such as Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer, but the club's recruitment team are still on the lookout for more additions, with midfield a priority.

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/GettyImages

Luka Modric has been an integral cog in the Madrid midfield for several years, but at the age of 33, he cannot be relied upon to the same extent anymore. Meanwhile, Casemiro and Toni Kroos are both in their late 20s.

Van de Beek, 22, would provide competition in the centre of the park in the short-term, with the long-term aim of a regular spot in years to come.