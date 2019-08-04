Barcelona Confirm €18m Junior Firpo Signing From Real Betis on 5-Year Deal

Barcelona have announced an agreement has been reached with Real Betis for Junior Firpo on a deal worth an initial €18m, with the left back signing a five-year deal at the Catalan club.

The Spanish champions have included a €200m release clause into their new star's contract, as a deal has been reached after weeks of negotiations between the two Spanish clubs.

It is reported that the agreed fee is €18m upfront, while the overall payment to Betis could reach €25m with performances related add-ons.

The 22-year-old will act as a backup to Jordi Alba, with the intention of eventually becoming the Spaniard's long-term replacement. Having burst onto the scene with the Spanish Under-21 side during the summer, Barça had been keen to add the Dominican Republic-born defender to their ranks, confirming the deal on their official website.

A statement read: "His height, speed and precision make him one of the most promising left-backs in European football. One of the young talents that shone brightest during the past year in the league, Junior is a real handful for rival defences.

"His electric pace and his tireless running see him quickly recover his defensive position. In addition, he is comfortable when in possession and links well with his teammates, a fundamental part of Barça’s game."

In the 2018/19 campaign, Firpo played 29 matches in all competitions for Betis, scoring three goals and notching five assists - with one of those goals coming during his former side's impressive 4-3 victrory over La Blaugrana at Camp Nou.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

The move marks a rapid rise for the left back, having only made his first team debut in February last year against Deportivo la Coruña.

In joining the champions, he becomes Barcelona's fifth signing of the summer alongside Antoine Girezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Neto and fellow full back Emerson.