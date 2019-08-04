Championship Roundup: Fulham Stunned by Barnsley as Cardiff Fall to Defeat

Get off your sunbed, put the inflatable unicorn away, English football is well and truly back!

The Championship got off to a roaring start on Friday night, while Saturday's action was just as exciting.

Fans have already started dreaming about title wins and sweating over potential relegations, and we're only a matter of days into the season. Ah, how we love football.

Here's a roundup of all the Championship action so far.

Luton 3-3 Middlesbrough

🚀 You know what? It was worth the wait. #COYH pic.twitter.com/G2ucOvpSKw — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) August 3, 2019

The new season kicked off in style with a six-goal thriller between Luton Town and Middlesbrough on Friday evening.

Ashley Fletcher headed Boro into the lead early on, only for a stunning Sonny Bradley strike to bring the newly promoted side level. Luton took the lead soon after through a Martin Cranie header, but an error from goalkeeper Simon Sluga allowed Britt Assombalonga to make the score 2-2 heading into the break.

Lewis Wing restored the visitor's advantage with his own impressive strike before Assombalonga missed a penalty which would have sealed the victory. Boro were made to pay, as Luton's James Collins struck an 85th-minute equaliser to snatch a point for the hosts.

Barnsley 1-0 Fulham

George Wood/GettyImages

The good fortune for the newly promoted sides continued as Barnsley picked up a monumental victory over Fulham on Saturday.

The only goal of the game came after 13 minutes as winger Luke Thomas, who was making his debut after his move from Derby County, struck a powerful effort to send the home fans wild.

They were made to fight for their victory, with Fulham throwing everything at their opponents to try and salvage a point. There were a number of goal-line clearances and impressive saves, but Fulham ultimately slumped to a disappointing defeat.

Blackburn 1-2 Charlton

It's three for three for the new faces in the Championship, as Charlton Athletic managed a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Against the run of play, the Addicks led at the breakthrough Ben Purrington, but it seemed just a matter of time before Blackburn would score. They managed to do so early in the second half, when Bradley Johnson's header was cleared off the line, only to ricochet into the net off goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

However, all their hard work would be for nothing as Lyle Taylor poked home a winner, sealing an incredible return to the second tier for Charlton.

Brentford 0-1 Birmingham

FT - Brentford 0 Blues 1 (Pedersen 18)



Blues are up and running with all three points at Griffin Park this afternoon.



Have some of that! 😎#BluesLIVE pic.twitter.com/tKvTOR0Uvt — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 3, 2019

Pep Clotet's reign as Birmingham City manager got off to the perfect start as they registered a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brentford.

The Blues struggled to create many chances but managed to net the game's only goal in the 18th minute when defender Kristian Pedersen headed home. It was their only effort on target, but they only needed one.

Brentford struck the woodwork several times and could have easily netted three or four, but they simply could not find a way through a resolute Birmingham side.

Millwall 1-0 Preston

Millwall managed to pick up just their second home victory of 2019 with a 1-0 win over Preston North End.

Jed Wallace's fantastic volley midway through the first half was enough for the hosts, who were happy to sit back and allow Preston plenty of possession. The away side lacked any real spark throughout, in what proved to be a comfortable game for Millwall.

The match certainly wasn't an instant classic but, for Millwall, it didn't need to be.

Reading 1-3 Sheffield Wednesday

😅 It's over! Who enjoyed those added minutes!?



It's a hard earned three points for the Owls on day one of the season! #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/J8afYcGGjy — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 3, 2019

Lee Bullen staked his claim to become the permanent Sheffield Wednesday boss as he led his side to an impressive 3-1 victory over Reading.

Kadeem Harris made it a debut to remember as he fired Wednesday ahead from an impossible angle, but Yakou Meite headed an equaliser after the break. However, it took the visitors just two minutes to retake the lead with a Sam Hutchinson header - his first goal in almost two years.

It was a nervy end to the game for Wednesday, who saw goalkeeper Kieran Westwood dismissed ten minutes from time. They held on deep into stoppage time, and Lucas Joao's powerful effort in the 97th minute ensured they took all three points.

Stoke 1-2 QPR

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

It may be a new season, but it was the same old problems for Stoke City boss Nathan Jones, who watched his side fall to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Queens Park Rangers.

On-loan striker Jordan Hugill put QPR ahead early on, and a fine solo effort from Eberechi Eze doubled their lead shortly after the half-time interval. Sam Clucas gave the hosts some hope with a goal 12 minutes from time, but their lack of a cutting edge ultimately cost them again.

Jones has seen his side pick up just four wins since he arrived in January, and their alarming lack of goals - just 18 in his 22 matches - suggest this could be a tough season for the Potters.

Swansea 2-1 Hull

First win and first goal this season ⚽️ Good job lads... Come on @SwansOfficial!!!! #Swans pic.twitter.com/usiqcWczUp — Borja Bastón (@BorjaBaston) August 3, 2019

Swansea City may have lost two of their most influential players in Oli McBurnie and Daniel James, but that did not stop them from picking up an impressive 2-1 win over Hull City.

The Tigers actually took the lead after just three minutes thanks to a rather fortunate effort from Kamil Grosicki, and it looked like they were set for a comfortable victory as Swansea struggled to create much of note in the first half.

However, Steve Cooper's halt-time team talk proved to be magic, as striker Borja netted his first Swansea goal in almost three years to bring them level three minutes into the second half. Play had barely restarted before Mike van der Hoorn headed the Swans ahead, and they held on for all three points.

Wigan 3-2 Cardiff

Great performance from the boys today! Nice to get a goal and all three points against a strong Cardiff team 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ad6rtyDQQ7 — Lee Evans (@LeeEvans94) August 3, 2019

It was an unhappy return to the Championship for Cardiff City, who gave up a lead to eventually fall to a 3-2 defeat against Wigan Athletic.

Cardiff's Joe Ralls was fortunate not to see red after a dangerous early tackle, but he stayed on the field and netted the game's opening goal after 20 minutes. However, Wigan grew into the game after half-time and netted two quickfire goals through Michael Jacobs and Josh Windass, who also missed a penalty beforehand.

Omar Bogle equalised soon after, but it was Wigan who would have the last laugh as Lee Evans curled home a winner from distance.

Nottingham Forest 1-2 West Brom

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

West Bromwich Albion came from behind to earn a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, in a game which was littered with goalkeeping errors.

West Brom's Sam Johnstone was disappointingly beaten at his near post by Matty Cash to give Forest the lead, but he was let off the hook as Manchester City loanee Aro Muric had a debut to forget in the Forest goal.

The 20-year-old let Kyle Edwards' effort trickle through his body and into the back of the net, but it was Matt Philipps' freak goal which stole the show. The winger sent a poor cross into the box, but Muric failed to judge the flight of the ball and allowed it to drop over his head and into the back of the net to complete West Brom's comeback.