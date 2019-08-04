Chelsea (Finally) Find Club Interested in Danny Drinkwater as Brighton Prepare Bid

Brighton are reported to have approached Chelsea about a season-long loan deal for midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who seems set to be allowed to leave after just one appearance for the Stamford Bridge side last season.

The Seagulls signed Adam Webster from Championship side Bristol City this weekend, taking their spending north of the £40m mark after the signings of Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke and KRC Gent winger Leandro Trossard earlier in the window.

They are not stopping there either. They're interested in Rangers captain James Tavernier

among other targets ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, and the Mail report now that Drinkwater can be added to the list of potential incomings on the south coast.

The 29-year-old has a wealth of Premier League experience, having famously helped Leicester to the title back in 2016, but his £32m move to Chelsea the following summer seemed questionable if we're being generous, and his sole competitive appearance last season came in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

Brighton are reported to have made an approach to the Blues about bringing him in on an initial loan in a bid to revitalise his career, and it is difficult to see Frank Lampard saying no to that if there are no better offers, given that he left Drinkwater out of his squad for the conclusion of pre-season.

The Blues play Manchester United next Sunday, knowing the future of Drinkwater will have to be sewn up three days prior at the latest if he is to join another Premier League side.