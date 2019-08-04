Clubs Pour Cold Water Over Philippe Coutinho Arsenal Loan Rumours as PSG Remain Only Option

Reports from Spain have poured cold water over suggestions that Philippe Coutinho could be set for a sensational loan move to Arsenal this window, with the Barcelona forward's future continuing to be heavily discussed this window.

The Catalan outfit are desperate to offload the misfiring Brazilian, with the latest murmurs suggesting they would be open to loaning the 27-year-old out for the coming season and inserting a clause which allowed the loan club the option to buy.

With those terms rumoured, it was thought that Arsenal were in pole position to strike a deal with Barca, as their head of football Raul Sanllehi was set to discuss a deal with the club before the two sides faced off at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Both ambitious and somewhat unnecessary from the Gunners' point of view, it appears any such deal won't take place anyway. That's because Mundo Deportivo are claiming that officials from Arsenal and the player's agents have contacted the outlet to state this simply won't happen, despite the Premier League outfit retaining in interest in the midfielder.

From the La Liga star's camp, it's mentioned that Coutinho wouldn't accept such terms to leave the club and that La Blaugrana too have not suggested this is a possibility - with the former Liverpool star keen to prove his worth in Spain.

If Coutinho is to leave, he would only want to leave permanently, with a move back to the Premier League his preferred destination. However, with just a handful of days left in the window, neither Manchester United, Chelsea or the Reds made any bids.

LUIS ACOSTA/GettyImages

Due to the lack of interest, and subsequent lack of time, the only viable option for the Brazilian would be a move to Paris Saint-Germain, as part of an exchange that would see Neymar return to the La Liga club.

Both Spain and France will be able to buy and sell players up until 2nd September, meaning there is plenty of time left for movement in that respect.