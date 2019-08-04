The USWNT were on the front foot from the opening minute and dutifully put three goals past Ireland in the first half to secure a 3-0 result and the first win of the victory tour in the team's first game—one that did not come without a bit of controversy—since winning the World Cup.

The game took place at the Rose Bowl, with plenty of fans in attendance to support the reigning World Cup champions. While some were likely disappointed not to see tournament heroes Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe get some playing time, the USWNT still provided a strong lineup for the friendly, with only Mallory Pugh also missing out due to picking up a knock in warmups.

Official attendance at the Rose Bowl tonight is 37,040 fans! Now THAT sounds like a party!!#USAvIRL | 3-0 pic.twitter.com/XKz7onTvLd — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) August 4, 2019

It didn't take long for Team USA to open up the scoring, as multiple threatening attacks around the Ireland box were rewarded in the 16th minute when Christen Press delivered a pinpoint cross for Tobin Heath to head in after making a run on the right side of the box.

GOAL, #USWNT!!



Tobin Heath gets the party going in Pasadena! Her header is assisted by Christen Press, who had a tremendous flick in the box. #USA leads by one! #USAvIRL | 1-0 | #VictoryTour pic.twitter.com/cb8IGKVnkT — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) August 4, 2019

The USWNT struck again in the 31st minute when Lindsey Horan—who may or may not have been offside—slotted home after a penetrating ball from outside the box was deftly directed into her path by Press.

GOAL, #USWNT!!



Lindsey Horan remains onside and taps in the pass for the second goal of the night! #USA doubles their own lead over the Irish.#USAvIRL | 2-0 | #VictoryTour pic.twitter.com/08pX5kjWWB — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) August 4, 2019

The final goal came from a familiar source, as Carli Lloyd added yet another tally to her collection of goals with a strong header that just beat the Irish goalkeeper and capped the scoring for the night.

Carli Lloyd squeezes home the header in between 2 defenders 👏 pic.twitter.com/HSlB0eKRBd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 4, 2019

Chances for Ireland came few and far between, with much of the game taking place in its defensive third.

Ireland finished the game with two shots and none on goal while the USWNT boasted 30 shots, nine of which were on target.

The next stop on the victory tour will be Philadelphia on Aug. 29 when the team takes on Portugal.