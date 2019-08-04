Manchester City Star Ends Incredible Virgil van Dijk Defensive Stat That Stood for Over a Year

By 90Min
August 04, 2019

Going into Sunday's Community Shield tie, no player had managed to dribble past Virgil van Dijk for an incredible 519 days.

That came to an end in the 2019/20 curtain-raiser at Wembley, as Liverpool lost out to Manchester City via a penalty shootout after a pulsating 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

Gabriel Jesus was the man to end that record, as he became the first player since Mikel Merino of Newcastle to successfully complete a dribble past the towering Dutch defender.

Van Dijk is human after all. Or he's a complete fraud, depending on who you ask.


Either way, Jesus did something that no player was able to do in the entirety of the 2018/19 season. Even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who both came up against the Dutchman last year, were unable to complete this feat.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The moment of wizardry came in the second half, as Jesus brought the ball down on the halfway line, as the Dutchman dived in to make a challenge. 

The Brazilian then neatly dragged the ball back and put it to the other side of Van Dijk, allowing him to attempt a dangerous through ball to Kevin de Bruyne, which he inadvertently overhit.

Not everybody was convinced on the validity of the so-called 'dribble', however. Particularly those in Liverpool


Then again, supporters of other clubs cast doubt over whether the stat should have stood in the first place and have highlighted examples of where the record may have been broken in the past.

It was a tidy piece of skill, regardless and Jesus made it an even more memorable day when he stroked home the winning penalty in the shootout.

With City and Liverpool as the two favourites for the Premier League title, they are sure to carry their rivalry long into the season and hopefully entertain viewers once again with another enthralling title race.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message