Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Ashley Young as First-Choice Man Utd Captain for 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
August 04, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Ashley Young has been named as Manchester United's club captain for the upcoming 2019/20 Premier League season.

The transformed full back has been with the Red Devils since 2011, making 243 appearances for the club since being signed from Aston Villa for a fee of around £16m.

Young was first named as captain by Jose Mourinho during the 2016/17 season, going on the wear the armband on a number of occasions since.

From 2018 onwards, Antonio Valencia was United's captain, but since leaving the club this summer the position had become vacant, with Solskjaer confirming that the 34-year-old would take over the role left by the Ecuadorian 'when he is on the pitch'.

"David [de Gea] is obviously in contention," Solskjaer told Manchester Evening News. "Ash when he's on the pitch will carry the armband. When Ash starts he'll be carrying the armband."

With Young not expected to start every week for United, the decision mirrors Gary Neville's role in his final season with the club, although Nemanja Vidic regularly held the armband in his stead. 

Last campaign Young came under scrutiny from a section of United fans for some poor showings in both the Premier League and in European competition. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

And, now as a converted defender, it seems likely he will spend much of his time on the bench, with fellow full backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka likely to get the nod ahead of the former Watford man.

The Red Devils kick off the 2019/20 season with a mouth-watering home clash against Chelsea at Old Trafford on 11 August.

