Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has 'No Doubts' Paul Pogba Will Remain at Man Utd Despite Missing Milan Clash

By 90Min
August 04, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he is certain Paul Pogba will remain at the club this summer, despite serious interest in the Frenchman from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with Pogba after he admitted his desire to leave the club this summer, and his absence from Saturday's victory over AC Milan left many fans questioning whether Pogba had pushed for a move away from Old Trafford.

However, speaking in his post-match press conference (via the Daily Mail), Solskjaer insisted that Pogba had been dealing with a minor injury, adding that he is confident Pogba will still be at the club for the start of the season.

He said: "It's not an injury, it's just some pain. I spoke to him after training and he didn't feel right. I wasn't going to risk anything this weekend. He'll probably be back early on next week training. He should be OK for Chelsea."


When asked whether he felt Pogba would still be a United player when the transfer window closes on Thursday, Solskjaer simply responded: "Yeah, no doubts at all."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Solskjaer also hinted that defender Harry Maguire could feature in United's opening game against Chelsea, assuming his transfer from Leicester City is completed in time.


"Hopefully the last little details [of the transfer] will be in place and we can announce something soon. Let's get the last details over the line but he's played a few games over the summer so we'll have to assess him if and when."

Harriet Lander/GettyImages

Maguire has featured for Leicester during the Foxes' pre-season preparations, and the hope is that he would be fit enough to feature for the Red Devils instantly if his £80m move to Old Trafford goes through.


They will face Chelsea on the opening weekend of the campaign, before meetings with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, and fans will be eager to see Maguire feature heavily in the three fixtures.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message