Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has 'No Doubts' Paul Pogba Will Remain at Man Utd Despite Missing Milan Clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he is certain Paul Pogba will remain at the club this summer, despite serious interest in the Frenchman from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with Pogba after he admitted his desire to leave the club this summer, and his absence from Saturday's victory over AC Milan left many fans questioning whether Pogba had pushed for a move away from Old Trafford.

Job done in Cardiff 🤜🤛



Now our attentions turn to the #PremierLeague — and Chelsea. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/owHo5rJZRj — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 3, 2019

However, speaking in his post-match press conference (via the Daily Mail), Solskjaer insisted that Pogba had been dealing with a minor injury, adding that he is confident Pogba will still be at the club for the start of the season.

He said: "It's not an injury, it's just some pain. I spoke to him after training and he didn't feel right. I wasn't going to risk anything this weekend. He'll probably be back early on next week training. He should be OK for Chelsea."





When asked whether he felt Pogba would still be a United player when the transfer window closes on Thursday, Solskjaer simply responded: "Yeah, no doubts at all."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Solskjaer also hinted that defender Harry Maguire could feature in United's opening game against Chelsea, assuming his transfer from Leicester City is completed in time.





"Hopefully the last little details [of the transfer] will be in place and we can announce something soon. Let's get the last details over the line but he's played a few games over the summer so we'll have to assess him if and when."

Harriet Lander/GettyImages

Maguire has featured for Leicester during the Foxes' pre-season preparations, and the hope is that he would be fit enough to feature for the Red Devils instantly if his £80m move to Old Trafford goes through.





They will face Chelsea on the opening weekend of the campaign, before meetings with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, and fans will be eager to see Maguire feature heavily in the three fixtures.