Paulo Dybala’s Latest Instagram Post Has Manchester United Fans Excited

Paulo Dybala is currently weighing up a move to Manchester United, as his current employers Juventus attempt to engineer a deal for Romelu Lukaku, which would see the Argentine join Mario Mandzukic in a swap deal to Old Trafford.
As comes with the territory of being a player who is the subject of transfer speculation, Dybala's every move is now being scrutinised beyond belief.
And that was no different as the striker took to Instagram to promote the latest instalment of EA Sports' FIFA video game franchise.
His post shows him in neutral colours, encouraging viewers to 'join [him] and [his] teammates' in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.
A totally innocent promotion for a game that many of his fans will naturally take an interest in, right? Wrong. This clearly means he is mere minutes away from signing for United. Just look at these fans on Twitter.
Paolo Dybal will be the coverboy for fifa20... but wait! Juventus won't be fully licensed in FIFA 20... welcome DYBALA ! #dybala #mufc #fifa20 #pes2020 #manutd pic.twitter.com/E8XgScHvUt— mufc77 (@mufc778) August 3, 2019
Welcome to United Dybala , Mandzukic and Maguire 😊— Kwame ✌🏼 (@kwameA_B) August 4, 2019
Paulo Dybala welcome to the theatre of dreams 💪— Wuod Luo (@reagkings) August 4, 2019
Elsewhere, plenty of fans have delved deeper into the Argentine's social media activity to evidence his imminent announcement as a Red Devil.
#Dybala liked Rojo’s Insta post this evening, the first time he has ever done so. 👀 #mufc pic.twitter.com/fj6C3aFQuh— PyroKraken (@PyroKraken) August 3, 2019
All the signs point to Dybala being in Old Trafford come next Sunday! Liked Rojo’s insta post today. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TJlYK9wM6N— Voice Of United (@VoiceOfMUFC) August 4, 2019
And of course, nothing says 'I'm about to sign for Manchester United' like a new haircut.
Dybala with a new haircut.— TJ (@UtdTalha) August 4, 2019
Pogba with a new haircut.
Manchester United 3rd kit haven't released yet.
If you know, you know 👀 pic.twitter.com/FFDwsrC2jt
Dybala and Pogba both getting fresh trims for the announcement vid 👀🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/7nJ8yqJcC1— MUFC_Ahsan (@MUFC_Ahsan20) August 3, 2019
Naturally, these fans are getting plenty of flack for getting ahead of themselves.
Breaking news: "Dybala spotted drinking water; this could be an indication that the move to Man Utd is imminent" goodness these reporters need to chill.— Sir Francua (@FrancuaSir) August 3, 2019
Others are taking the opportunity to suggest that United fans have seen more of Dybala on FIFA games than they have in real life. Some seem to think the Juve attacker is far better in the game than he is in real life.
Can guarantee 80% of FT has never watched Dybala play a full match and they rate him based on FIFA— ً (@Roadmxn) August 3, 2019
Too many fans take transfers based off FIFA, wolves signing cutrone? Pepe to arsenal? Dybala to Manchester United? Before screaming there the best why not just wait and watch them actually play football— Matthew Nibbz Wyeth (@mattwyeth118) August 1, 2019
Think united fans have been playing too much Fifa, Dybala is bang average and will struggle massively in the prem— c.flynn (@charlieflynn900) August 1, 2019
No matter how much excitement there is on social media, there will always be the pessimists or realists they may argue, to bring some balance to proceedings.
These people have pointed to United's recent record in the transfer market to cast doubts over their ability to tie up a deal for Dybala before 8 August.
It took a MONTH to get AWB.— 🔰 Scott Ley 🔰 (@ScottLey3) August 4, 2019
It took a MONTH to get D James.
It took a MONTH to get Maguire.
United have 4 days to get Dybala & Bruno? Not happening. Not even one I don’t think. Club is a shambles. DOF would’ve had all 3 done by July easily.
A summary of the past five days:— Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) August 3, 2019
📆Tuesday: no personal agreement with Dybala
📆Wednesday: no personal agreement
📆Thursday: no personal agreement
📆Friday: no personal agreement
📆Saturday: no personal agreement
Tomorrow’s another day, I guess.#mufc pic.twitter.com/BLhCm0OEPY
Lastly, as Dybala ponders the move to the north-west of England, something seems off as this last Twitter user attempts to persuade the forward to join.
Riding my bike around Manchester this morning, decided to capture it on my GoPro @PauDybala_JR. pic.twitter.com/TsBtotzzvp— ManUnitedTalk (@ManUnitedTalk) August 4, 2019
Reports as recently as Friday suggest only technical details need ironing out in order for the deal to be completed. However, among those technical details still appears to be Dybala's own approval.