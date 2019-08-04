Paulo Dybala’s Latest Instagram Post Has Manchester United Fans Excited

Paulo Dybala is currently weighing up a move to Manchester United, as his current employers Juventus attempt to engineer a deal for Romelu Lukaku, which would see the Argentine join Mario Mandzukic in a swap deal to Old Trafford.

As comes with the territory of being a player who is the subject of transfer speculation, Dybala's every move is now being scrutinised beyond belief.

And that was no different as the striker took to Instagram to promote the latest instalment of EA Sports' FIFA video game franchise.

His post shows him in neutral colours, encouraging viewers to 'join [him] and [his] teammates' in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

A totally innocent promotion for a game that many of his fans will naturally take an interest in, right? Wrong. This clearly means he is mere minutes away from signing for United. Just look at these fans on Twitter.

Welcome to United Dybala , Mandzukic and Maguire 😊 — Kwame ✌🏼 (@kwameA_B) August 4, 2019

Paulo Dybala welcome to the theatre of dreams 💪 — Wuod Luo (@reagkings) August 4, 2019

Elsewhere, plenty of fans have delved deeper into the Argentine's social media activity to evidence his imminent announcement as a Red Devil.

#Dybala liked Rojo’s Insta post this evening, the first time he has ever done so. 👀 #mufc pic.twitter.com/fj6C3aFQuh — PyroKraken (@PyroKraken) August 3, 2019

All the signs point to Dybala being in Old Trafford come next Sunday! Liked Rojo’s insta post today. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TJlYK9wM6N — Voice Of United (@VoiceOfMUFC) August 4, 2019

And of course, nothing says 'I'm about to sign for Manchester United' like a new haircut.

Dybala with a new haircut.

Pogba with a new haircut.

Manchester United 3rd kit haven't released yet.



If you know, you know 👀 pic.twitter.com/FFDwsrC2jt — TJ (@UtdTalha) August 4, 2019

Dybala and Pogba both getting fresh trims for the announcement vid 👀🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/7nJ8yqJcC1 — MUFC_Ahsan (@MUFC_Ahsan20) August 3, 2019

Naturally, these fans are getting plenty of flack for getting ahead of themselves.

Breaking news: "Dybala spotted drinking water; this could be an indication that the move to Man Utd is imminent" goodness these reporters need to chill. — Sir Francua (@FrancuaSir) August 3, 2019

Others are taking the opportunity to suggest that United fans have seen more of Dybala on FIFA games than they have in real life. Some seem to think the Juve attacker is far better in the game than he is in real life.

Can guarantee 80% of FT has never watched Dybala play a full match and they rate him based on FIFA — ً (@Roadmxn) August 3, 2019

Too many fans take transfers based off FIFA, wolves signing cutrone? Pepe to arsenal? Dybala to Manchester United? Before screaming there the best why not just wait and watch them actually play football — Matthew Nibbz Wyeth (@mattwyeth118) August 1, 2019

Think united fans have been playing too much Fifa, Dybala is bang average and will struggle massively in the prem — c.flynn (@charlieflynn900) August 1, 2019

No matter how much excitement there is on social media, there will always be the pessimists or realists they may argue, to bring some balance to proceedings.

These people have pointed to United's recent record in the transfer market to cast doubts over their ability to tie up a deal for Dybala before 8 August.

It took a MONTH to get AWB.



It took a MONTH to get D James.



It took a MONTH to get Maguire.



United have 4 days to get Dybala & Bruno? Not happening. Not even one I don’t think. Club is a shambles. DOF would’ve had all 3 done by July easily. — 🔰 Scott Ley 🔰 (@ScottLey3) August 4, 2019

A summary of the past five days:



📆Tuesday: no personal agreement with Dybala



📆Wednesday: no personal agreement



📆Thursday: no personal agreement



📆Friday: no personal agreement



📆Saturday: no personal agreement



Tomorrow’s another day, I guess.#mufc pic.twitter.com/BLhCm0OEPY — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) August 3, 2019

Lastly, as Dybala ponders the move to the north-west of England, something seems off as this last Twitter user attempts to persuade the forward to join.

Riding my bike around Manchester this morning, decided to capture it on my GoPro @PauDybala_JR. pic.twitter.com/TsBtotzzvp — ManUnitedTalk (@ManUnitedTalk) August 4, 2019

Reports as recently as Friday suggest only technical details need ironing out in order for the deal to be completed. However, among those technical details still appears to be Dybala's own approval.