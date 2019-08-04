Paulo Dybala’s Latest Instagram Post Has Manchester United Fans Excited

By 90Min
August 04, 2019

Paulo Dybala is currently weighing up a move to Manchester United, as his current employers Juventus attempt to engineer a deal for Romelu Lukaku, which would see the Argentine join Mario Mandzukic in a swap deal to Old Trafford. 

As comes with the territory of being a player who is the subject of transfer speculation, Dybala's every move is now being scrutinised beyond belief.

And that was no different as the striker took to Instagram to promote the latest instalment of EA Sports' FIFA video game franchise.

His post shows him in neutral colours, encouraging viewers to 'join [him] and [his] teammates' in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

A totally innocent promotion for a game that many of his fans will naturally take an interest in, right? Wrong. This clearly means he is mere minutes away from signing for United. Just look at these fans on Twitter.

Elsewhere, plenty of fans have delved deeper into the Argentine's social media activity to evidence his imminent announcement as a Red Devil.

And of course, nothing says 'I'm about to sign for Manchester United' like a new haircut.

Naturally, these fans are getting plenty of flack for getting ahead of themselves. 

Others are taking the opportunity to suggest that United fans have seen more of Dybala on FIFA games than they have in real life. Some seem to think the Juve attacker is far better in the game than he is in real life.

No matter how much excitement there is on social media, there will always be the pessimists or realists they may argue, to bring some balance to proceedings. 

These people have pointed to United's recent record in the transfer market to cast doubts over their ability to tie up a deal for Dybala before 8 August.

Lastly, as Dybala ponders the move to the north-west of England, something seems off as this last Twitter user attempts to persuade the forward to join.

Reports as recently as Friday suggest only technical details need ironing out in order for the deal to be completed. However, among those technical details still appears to be Dybala's own approval.

