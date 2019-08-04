Picking the Bournemouth XI That Should Start Against Sheffield Utd in August Premier League Opener

Eddie Howe will be looking to build on Bournemouth's 14th placed finish in the 2018/19 Premier League with a win in this season's opener against Sheffield United.

The Cherries have been relatively busy in the transfer window so far, bringing Philip Billing, Jack Stacey, and Lloyd Kelly to Dean Court, while Tyrone Mings and Lys Mousset have both been sold.

The Blades will be hugely excited for their first top-flight clash since 2007 but Howe will be hoping to show the newcomers what the Premier League is all about.

Here's how Bournemouth could lineup in their Premier League opener on 10 August against Sheffield Utd.

Asmir Begovic (GK) - The 32-year-old Bosnian should keep hold of his place in the starting lineup despite mixed form last season. Although the current number one, Artur Boruc, is still at the club he will turn 40 during the season and his age could count against him in Howe's decision making at the start of the new season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Lloyd Kelly (LB) - Signing over the summer for a fee of £13m, the ex-Bristol City left back's claim for a run in the first team will be helped by Charlie Daniels' knee injury.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Steve Cook (CB) - There is a chance that the English defender could miss the opener due to an injury. However, Howe will need him to try and gain a clean sheet against the newly promoted side.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Nathan Ake (CB) - Ake will be a starter throughout the season (as long as he isn't sold). The only debate will be whether he plays in the middle of the defence or midfield.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Jack Stacey (RB) - Stacey was snapped up for £4m after a terrific season at League One champions Luton. Normally, club captain Simon Francis would be on the team sheet but he will be out for a while after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture last season.

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

Ryan Fraser (LM) - Finishing the season with the most assists in the Premier League has brought much attention to Fraser. However, he looks set to stay at the club and will start whenever he is available.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Jefferson Lerma (CM) - The Colombian midfielder will be expected to act as an anchor in front of the Bournemouth defence. Injuries to Lewis Cook and Dan Gosling mean this one picks itself.

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

David Brooks (CM) - Seven goals and five assists last season ensured the youngster's place in the starting lineup. His creativity will be vital to Howe's style of play. New signing Billing will push for a place but not on the first match of the season.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Jordon Ibe (RM) - Again, an injury means this one picks itself. With Junior Stanislas out of the picture, the ex-Liverpool winger will be hoping to consolidate a spot in the starting lineup in the early games of 2019/20.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Josh King (ST) - Bournemouth should play with a front two purely so they can play their two prolific goalscorers at the same time. King scored 11 times last season - five shy of his 16-goal best in 2016/17.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Callum Wilson (ST) - 14 goals and 10 assists in just 30 Premier League appearances for the 26-year proved he is a top talent. Wilson also gained three caps for England throughout the course of the season, making him an international star that Howe will be desperate to keep hold of so that he can lead the line.