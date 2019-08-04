Robert Lewandowski Calls on Bayern Munich to Make Signings Instead of Relying on Youth Prospects

Robert Lewandowski has called on the hierarchy at Bayern Munich to sign high-profile players, who can make an immediate impact, rather than relying solely on the club's youngsters.

Bayern suffered a convincing 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Saturday and panic has begun to spread over their chances of defending the league title in 2019/20.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

In Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, the title holders have made just two major signings, and their star striker is calling for more ahead of the new campaign.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Lewandowski cited the need for players who are ready to step up to the first team, as he said: "Sure, the young players on the bench have potential, that's true. But sometimes you need direct reinforcement from someone who can come in and help the team."

The Munich club secured top spot in the Bundesliga on the last day of the 2018/19 season, but their rivals have responded with several marquee signings, including Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt and Mats Hummels - the last of whom joined from Bayern.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Lewandowski first called on the club to make major signings whilst they were on their tour of the United States earlier this summer. Despite continued links to Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, no further players have been added.

Following defeat to Dortmund, the Pole reiterated his sentiments from last month, stating: "My opinion remains the same, because today was precisely the right time where we could have looked and seen what could happen if we had such a professional player ready to come on."





Nevertheless, the former Dortmund man claimed that the defeat was not down to a lack of quality from his team, but rather a lack of belief. Speaking about the match, he said: "We lost the game ourselves.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

"We could have won it but we made too many simple mistakes. In the second half, after the first goal, we weren't 100% convinced that we could come back from the goal."

"I think that was the same mistake we made last season. Always when we concede a goal, we try to keep playing but it's not with 100% belief that we can do it, that we can change the game at the end. It doesn't seem so easy."

Bayern begin their Bundesliga title defence at home to Hertha BSC on Friday 16 August.