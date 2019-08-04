USNWT Continue to Show Strength With Convincing Win Over ROI in First Stop of Victory Tour

The USA women's national team continued to show their strength in world football as they breezed past the Republic of Ireland 3-0 in their first game since the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Victory over the Netherlands in the final secured a second successive World Cup triumph for the USWNT, who show no signs of letting up in their quest for sustained world dominance.

First half goals from Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd had the United States in complete control, and while no more goals were forthcoming in the second period, the pure ease at which they picked apart their opponents was evident to all inside the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles.

Heath headed in the opener from Christen Press' pinpoint cross, before Horan slotted home despite appearing to be in an offside position. Lloyd then notched her 114th international goal with a powerful header of her own just before half time.

With 81% possession, and limiting the Irish to just two shots all game, the USWNT kicked off their 2019 Victory Tour - to celebrate their success in France - with a quite comprehensive win.

There were many questions surrounding manager Ellis in the aftermath of their World Cup triumph, and American coach confirmed she was going to step down from her post after the conclusion of the current Victory Tour.

Official attendance at the Rose Bowl tonight is 37,040 fans! Now THAT sounds like a party!!#USAvIRL | 3-0 pic.twitter.com/XKz7onTvLd — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) August 4, 2019

Ellis helped establish the USWNT as the most dominant side in women's football and, following her departure from the role, she will become a U.S. Soccer Ambassador.

Before that though, she has four more games in charge. Firstly, she faces back-to-back clashes with Portugal in Philadelphia and Saint Paul respectively, followed by another double header against South Korea in Charlotte and Chicago.