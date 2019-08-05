AC Milan Roll Back the Years With Appointment of Dida as Under-17 Goalkeeper Coach

Former AC Milan goalkeeper Dida will return to San Siro this summer, after he was appointed as the new goalkeeping coach for the club's Under-17s.

The Brazilian stopper was the Rossoneri's number one keeper for over a decade, making 300 appearances for the club, as well as establishing himself as first choice for his country.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

He will now use all of his expertise and experience by training the club's next generation of goalkeepers, with the club confirming in a statement on their official website that he is back in the fashion capital of the world.

It read: "The new season has already begun for AC Milan's Youth Sector, with the Primavera and Under-18 squads hard at work at their summer training camp in Storo, Trentino, until the 10th of August.





"There's a special return among the new arrivals in the Rossoneri Youth Sector coaching staff: Nelson Dida. AC Milan's goalkeeper from the year 2000 to 2010, at the base of all of the Club's success in that period. Dida returns to his Club as goalkeeping coach for the Under-17 side."

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

During his 10-year stint with the Rossoneri, Dida kept 132 clean sheets and was widely considered as one of the worlds best goalkeepers.





The Brazilian was named Goalkeeper of the Year in 2005 by FIFPro, and he was the first Brazilian goalkeeper to be nominated for the coveted Ballon d'Or.

He is also a former World Cup winner, also lifting the Champions League twice, as well as winning Serie A and a number of other domestic honours during his time with Milan.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Milan will hope that Dida will be able to uncover another standout goalkeeping talent, with the club having already seen Gianluigi Donnarumma graduate from their academy in recent years to become one of world football's most prized young possessions.