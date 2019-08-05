Arsenal Women Captain Kim Little Commits Future to Gunners With New Contract

Arsenal Women captain Kim Little has committed her future to the Gunners after signing a new contract with the club, following on from last season's Women's Super League title.





Little is already in her second spell with Arsenal after previously venturing to the United States to join Seattle Reign for three years, but the Scotland international will be going nowhere soon.

Little, who recently celebrated her 29th birthday and represented Scotland at a first ever Women's World Cup earlier this summer, was a crucial part of last season's WSL success, Arsenal's first league title for seven years - Little had been part of the wins in 2011 and 2012.

"It's great to be a part of this great and to commit my future here. I'm excited for the foreseeable future being here at Arsenal," the player told Arsenal.com.

Gunners coach Joe Montemurro said, "Kim is a true professional on and off the pitch, she has Arsenal in her blood and we are so pleased that she has committed her future to Arsenal.

"Kim is a special player, not only due to her talent, but also her leadership, passion and commitment to our club is very important to us."

Arsenal and Little will begin the defence of their WSL title with a home game against West Ham on 8 September. A week later there will be an early test against newly promoted Manchester United, with games against Chelsea and Manchester City both before the end of October.