Arsenal Women Captain Kim Little Commits Future to Gunners With New Contract

By 90Min
August 05, 2019

Arsenal Women captain Kim Little has committed her future to the Gunners after signing a new contract with the club, following on from last season's Women's Super League title.


Little is already in her second spell with Arsenal after previously venturing to the United States to join Seattle Reign for three years, but the Scotland international will be going nowhere soon.

Little, who recently celebrated her 29th birthday and represented Scotland at a first ever Women's World Cup earlier this summer, was a crucial part of last season's WSL success, Arsenal's first league title for seven years - Little had been part of the wins in 2011 and 2012.

"It's great to be a part of this great and to commit my future here. I'm excited for the foreseeable future being here at Arsenal," the player told Arsenal.com.

Gunners coach Joe Montemurro said, "Kim is a true professional on and off the pitch, she has Arsenal in her blood and we are so pleased that she has committed her future to Arsenal.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Kim is a special player, not only due to her talent, but also her leadership, passion and commitment to our club is very important to us."

Arsenal and Little will begin the defence of their WSL title with a home game against West Ham on 8 September. A week later there will be an early test against newly promoted Manchester United, with games against Chelsea and Manchester City both before the end of October.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message