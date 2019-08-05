Champions League 2019/20 Playoff Draw - Featuring Ajax, Celtic, Porto & More

By 90Min
August 05, 2019

The playoff draw for the 2019/20 Champions League has been made ahead of the third qualifying round matches this week, setting out the paths the remaining contenders must successfully navigate in order to reach the promised land of the group stage.


Six winners from the Champions Path with compete for four group stages places with Slavia Prague and Young Boys in the playoff round, the final qualifying round before the competitions begins, while four winners from the League Path will compete for two further places.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Champions Path features 2018/19 semi finalists Ajax, now missing some of the talents behind last season's magical journey to the last four, and perennial Scottish champions Celtic.

Porto, Olympiacos, Basel and Dynamo Kyiv are the biggest names in the League Path.

2019/20 UEFA Champions League Playoff Draw:

Champions Path
APOEL or Qarabag vs PAOK or Ajax
Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda or Copenhagen
Cluj or Celtic vs Slavia Prague
Dinamo Zagreb or Ferencvaros vs Maribor or Rosenborg
League Path
Istanbul Basaksehir or Olympiacos vs Krasnodar or Porto
Basel or LASK vs Club Brugge or Dynamo Kyiv

The third qualifying ties must first be played, taking place on 6/7 August and 13 August. But after that, playoff ties will be played before the end of the month on 20/21 August and 27/28 August.

The six playoff winners will join the 26 clubs who have already qualified for the group stage. The six playoff losers will enter the Europa League group stage instead.

The group stage draw, featuring the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham will be made on 29 August.

