Community Shield: 7 Men Arrested Following Huge Brawl Ahead of Man City & Liverpool Clash

Seven men have been arrested following a fight on the London Underground ahead of the Community Shield clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Before the game took place, a video emerged on social media of what appears to be the fans of the two clubs involved in a mass brawl on a train at Great Portland Street Station.

Seven men have been arrested after a large fight at Great Portland Street Station in London at 2pm today.



All on suspicion of violent disorder.



We’re continuing to appeal for witnesses. Text us on 61016 quoting ref 319 of 04/08/19. — British Transport Police (@BTP) August 4, 2019

The incident was quickly investigated by British police, and the BBC have confirmed that seven men have been held on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in custody. It is believed that the men were football fans, although that is yet to be officially confirmed.

Nobody was injured during the incident, and the police remain on the lookout for the rest of the men involved in the brawl.

The match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw after Raheem Sterling's early goal was cancelled out by Joel Matip in the second half.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Liverpool had the chance to win the game, with Mohamed Salah heading the ball over Claudio Bravo and towards the empty City net late on, only for right-back Kyle Walker to pull off a stunning goal-line clearance to keep the score level.

The two sides needed penalties to separate themselves, and the spoils went to Pep Guardiola's side after Georginio Wijnaldum saw his effort saved. Gabriel Jesus stepped up to comfortably net the winning penalty to see City lift the first piece of silverware of the new season.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The win will give City some much-needed momentum heading into the new season, with the Citizens set to face West Ham United on Saturday.

As for Liverpool, they will need to move on as soon as possible as they prepare to kick off the campaign against Norwich City on Friday.