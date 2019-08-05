Europa League 2019/20 Playoff Draw: Wolves Learn Their Fate as Qualifying Rounds Continue

The playoff draw for the 2019/20 Europa League has been made ahead of the third qualifying round matches this week, setting out the paths that the remaining contenders in the Champions Path and Main Path must successfully navigate in order to reach the group stage.

The identity of some of the clubs in the Champions Path will be determined by the outcome of various Champions League third qualifying ties being played this week and next.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Having already seen off Northern Ireland's Crusaders in the second qualifying round, Premier League club Wolves will go on to play Torino or Shakhtyor Soligursk in the playoff round if they can successfully see off Armenia's Pyunik in the third qualifying round.

2019/20 UEFA Europa League Playoff Draw:





Champions Path Maccabi Tel-Aviv or Suduva vs Dinamo Zagreb or Ferencvaros Crvena zvezda or Copenhagen vs Riga or HJK Cluj or Celtic vs Sheriff Tiraspol or AIK Ararat-Armenia or Saburtal vs Dudelange or Kalju Ludogorets Razgrad or TNS vs Maribor or Rosenborg Sutjeska or Linfield vs APOEL or Qarabağ Slovan Bratislava or Dundalk vs PAOK or Ajax Astana or Valletta vs Sarajevo or BATE Main Path Torino or Shakhtyor Soligursk vs Pyunik or Wolverhampton Wanderers Universitatea Craiova or AEK vs Sparta Prague or Trabzonspor Legia Warsaw or Atromitos vs Midtjylland or Rangers Feyenoord or Dinamo Tbilisi vs Norrköping or Hapoel Beer-Sheva FCSB or Mlada Boleslav vs Ventspils or Vitoria SC AEK Larnaca or Gent vs Rijeka or Aberdeen Haugesund or PSV Eindhoven vs Austria Wien or Apollon Limassol Luzern or Espanyol vs CSKA Sofia or Zorya Luhansk Partizan or Malatyaspor vs Molde or Aris Brondby or Braga vs Thun or Spartak Moscow Malmo or Zrinjski vs Neftci or Bnei Yehuda Lokomotiv Plovdiv or Strasbourg vs Vaduz or Eintracht Frankfurt Mariupol or AZ Alkmaar vs Antwerp or Viktoria Plzen

The third qualifying ties must first be played, taking place on 8 August and 15 August. But after that, playoff ties will be played before the end of the month on 22 August and 29 August.

The 21 playoff winners will join the 17 clubs who have already qualified for the group stage, as well as four League Path losers from the Champions League third qualifying round and six Champions League playoff losers to complete the 48-team competition.

✅ #UEL play-off round draw ✅



Who are you backing to make the group stage? 🤔#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/HUFUeF8CtH — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 5, 2019

The group stage draw, featuring the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Sevilla, Lazio, Roma and Sporting CP will eventually be made on 30 August.