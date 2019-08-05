Europa League 2019/20 Playoff Draw: Wolves Learn Their Fate as Qualifying Rounds Continue

By 90Min
August 05, 2019

The playoff draw for the 2019/20 Europa League has been made ahead of the third qualifying round matches this week, setting out the paths that the remaining contenders in the Champions Path and Main Path must successfully navigate in order to reach the group stage.

The identity of some of the clubs in the Champions Path will be determined by the outcome of various Champions League third qualifying ties being played this week and next.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Having already seen off Northern Ireland's Crusaders in the second qualifying round, Premier League club Wolves will go on to play Torino or Shakhtyor Soligursk in the playoff round if they can successfully see off Armenia's Pyunik in the third qualifying round.

2019/20 UEFA Europa League Playoff Draw:


Champions Path
Maccabi Tel-Aviv or Suduva vs Dinamo Zagreb or Ferencvaros
Crvena zvezda or Copenhagen vs Riga or HJK
Cluj or Celtic vs Sheriff Tiraspol or AIK
Ararat-Armenia or Saburtal vs Dudelange or Kalju
Ludogorets Razgrad or TNS vs Maribor or Rosenborg
Sutjeska or Linfield vs APOEL or Qarabağ
Slovan Bratislava or Dundalk vs PAOK or Ajax
Astana or Valletta vs Sarajevo or BATE
Main Path
Torino or Shakhtyor Soligursk vs Pyunik or Wolverhampton Wanderers
Universitatea Craiova or AEK vs Sparta Prague or Trabzonspor
Legia Warsaw or Atromitos vs Midtjylland or Rangers
Feyenoord or Dinamo Tbilisi vs Norrköping or Hapoel Beer-Sheva
FCSB or Mlada Boleslav vs Ventspils or Vitoria SC
AEK Larnaca or Gent vs Rijeka or Aberdeen
Haugesund or PSV Eindhoven vs Austria Wien or Apollon Limassol
Luzern or Espanyol vs CSKA Sofia or Zorya Luhansk
Partizan or Malatyaspor vs Molde or Aris
Brondby or Braga vs Thun or Spartak Moscow
Malmo or Zrinjski vs Neftci or Bnei Yehuda
Lokomotiv Plovdiv or Strasbourg vs Vaduz or Eintracht Frankfurt
Mariupol or AZ Alkmaar vs Antwerp or Viktoria Plzen

The third qualifying ties must first be played, taking place on 8 August and 15 August. But after that, playoff ties will be played before the end of the month on 22 August and 29 August.

The 21 playoff winners will join the 17 clubs who have already qualified for the group stage, as well as four League Path losers from the Champions League third qualifying round and six Champions League playoff losers to complete the 48-team competition.

The group stage draw, featuring the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Sevilla, Lazio, Roma and Sporting CP will eventually be made on 30 August.

