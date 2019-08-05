Jan Vertonghen Admits Tottenham Future Is Uncertain Heading into Final Year of Contract

By 90Min
August 05, 2019

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has admitted he remains uncertain about his future at the club going into the final year of his contract. 

The Belgium international, who last signed a deal with Spurs back in December 2016, had that deal extended by a further year in December 2018, setting the expiration date for June 2020.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

And, speaking to the Evening Standard, Vertonghen admitted he remained in the dark over his future, and is trying to stay focused on the year ahead of him.

“I just want to focus on this year,” he said. “I know I have got one year left so I know a lot of questions will be asked.

“I have said it before, I am very happy at the club. The supporters have been great for me, the manager has improved me a lot and has a lot of confidence in me. I feel very good physically so I am not sure what is going to happen this year."

And, though the defender appears more than willing to stay in north London, he has previously alluded to a return to Ajax, admitting he has a 'great passion' for the club.

For now, though, he reiterated: “I can only say I am happy where I am at and I feel the support from the manager, teammates and the squad.”

He was also asked about the future of his central defensive partner, Toby Alderweireld, to which he responded: “You never know [what will happen] but I have played for so many years with Toby. He is a very good player and a great guy for the group. It is out of my hands but he is here now and I am happy with that.”

