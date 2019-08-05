Pep Guardiola Predicts Manchester United Title Challenge Following Harry Maguire Signing

August 05, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects Manchester United to contend for the Premier League title after completing a world-record deal for Harry Maguire.

United had a season to forget in 2018/19, finishing in sixth place, 32 points adrift of their city rivals. However, Guardiola has predicted that United will improve this year with the addition of Maguire, a player that he claimed City could not afford to buy.

"United could afford it. He had an incredible World Cup. He's strong in the air, good with the ball and builds it up, he's so fast", said Guardiola, heaping the praise on the 26-year-old centre back, as quoted by BBC Sport following the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

Manchester City and Liverpool were involved in an epic battle to become Premier League champions last season, with City eventually pipping Jurgen Klopp's side to the post. Liverpool finished 25 points clear of third-placed Chelsea, but Guardiola does not expect a repeat of last season's two-horse title race.

He added: "There will be many contenders. Manchester United - with Maguire and the other players they brought will be very good. And Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham too". 

United have also brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James this summer, as they look to put a nightmare campaign behind them. 

The City boss was speaking following Sunday's Community Shield, where City edged past Liverpool once more, winning 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw. 

Manchester City begin the defence of their title on 10 August when they travel to West Ham, whilst Liverpool host Norwich for the season opener a day earlier.

