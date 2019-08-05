Salzburg vs Real Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

In their penultimate friendly of the pre-season, Real Madrid will face Austrian champions Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena.

Los Blancos had to wait five games to collect their first win of the pre-season; beating Turkish side Fenerbahçe 5-3 in the third-place play-off at the Audi Cup last week. Before then, Real Madrid had lost three out of four friendlies, including a disappointing loss against their rivals Atlético - where they conceded seven goals.

The signs have hardly been encouraging for Real, who would've been hoping for a fresh start after a disappointing 2018/19 and spending over €300m on new players.





Salzburg, meanwhile, have already made a start to their league campaign, winning two out of their first two games under new coach Jesse Marsch. Die Roten Bullen have easily been the most dominant side in Austria over the last decade and have won six titles in a row since 2013-14.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 7 August What Time Is Kick Off? 18:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Red Bull Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Germany

Team News

Thibaut Courtois and Luka Jović have returned to training following their injury scares, but Zinedine Zidane may choose not to risk them on Wednesday.





Brahim Díaz and Ferland Mendy, who were both injured during pre-season, are still out, while Marco Asensio is expected to be out until February after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture against Arsenal a couple of weeks ago.

Gareth Bale is still a Real Madrid player following the collapse of his move to China, but has not played in Los Blancos' last two friendlies due to 'fitness issues'. His future at the club remains uncertain, and it is unknown whether Zidane will choose to involve him on Wednesday.

Salzburg have no less than five players on their injury list, with Smail Prevjak, Albert Vallci, Alexander Walke, Killian Ludwig and Mahamadou Dembele all out.

Predicted Lineups

Red Bull Salzburg Stankovic; Farkas, Onguéné, Ramalho, Ulmer; Szoboszlai, Bernede, Junuzović, Minamino; Daka, Håland. Real Madrid Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Valverde, Vinícius Júnior, Modrić, Hazard; Benzema.

Head to Head Record

Wednesday's game will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Salzburg's previous meeting against a Spanish side was the 2017/18 Europa League round of 16, where they saw defeated Real Sociedad 4-3 on aggregate.





Real Madrid's last competitive meeting against an Austrian side was over two decades ago, when they thrashed Sturm Graz 5-1 in the Champions League group stage back in 1998.

Recent Form

Real Madrid have endured a horrific pre-season, with Los Blancos losing three of their first five pre-season friendlies, shipping a whopping 16 goals in the process.

Salzburg have had a bright start to their Bundesliga campaign, with Die Roten Bullen winning their first two league games.

Here's how they have got on in their last five games.

Red Bull Salzburg Real Madrid Red Bull Salzburg 4-1 Mattersburg (4/8) Real Madrid 5-3 Fenerbahçe (31/7) Red Bull Salzburg 3-5 Chelsea (31/7) Real Madrid 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (30/7) Rapid Wien 0-2 Red Bull Salzburg (26/7) Real Madrid 3-7 Atlético Madrid (26/7) Red Bull Salzburg 3-0 Kayserispor (23/7) Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (3-2p) (23/7) Parndorf 1-7 Red Bull Salzburg (19/7) Bayern Munich 3-1 Real Madrid (20/7)

Prediction

Despite Real Madrid's poor run of form, Los Blancos should prove to have too much quality for Salzburg. They shouldn't expect Die Roten Bullen to be any pushovers, however, as they've beaten the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Lazio and Napoli over the last few years.

Prediction: Salzburg 1-3 Real Madrid