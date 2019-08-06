Arsenal Confirm Laurent Koscielny Has Joined Bordeaux After 9-Year Spell at the Emirates

By 90Min
August 06, 2019

Arsenal have confirmed the departure of defender Laurent Koscielny, who has sealed a move to Bordeaux for a reported €5m.

The 33-year-old had been pushing for a move away from the Emirates Stadium after refusing to travel on their pre-season tour, but no side in Ligue 1 were prepared to meet Arsenal's asking price for the defender.

However, after lengthy negotiations with Bordeaux, an agreement is believed to have been reached on Monday night, and Arsenal took to their official website to confirm Koscielny's departure from the club.

He leaves the club after nine years and 353 appearances, having established himself as a real fan favourite at the Emirates.

He fought back from a serious Achilles injury last season to force his way back into the starting lineup under Unai Emery, racking up 31 outings in all competitions to help the Gunners to fifth in the Premier League.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

However, he was seemingly determined to seal a return to France, asking Arsenal to cancel his contract as a gesture of good will. The Gunners were adamant that any interested side had to pay a transfer fee to sign him, which ultimately saw a move to Rennes break down.

Bordeaux took advantage of the situation and managed to finally agree on a fee of around €5m to bring Koscielny back to France.

David Ramos/GettyImages

As for Arsenal, Emery remain in pursuit of a replacement. William Saliba will join the club next summer, but the likes of RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, Benfica's Ruben Dias and Juventus' Daniele Rugani have been linked with immediate moves to the Emirates.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message