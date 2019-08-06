Arsenal's Mesut Ozil to Hold Talks With D.C. United After Wayne Rooney Leaves MLS Club

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Özil is set to hold talks with Major League Soccer outfit D.C. United through an intermediary ahead of a potential move to the United States.

The 30-year-old has fallen out of favour in north London ever since he signed a new long-term contract and has been placed up for sale by the club this summer, although performances during pre-season have left some fans believing that Özil is deserving of another chance next season.

World Cup winner Özil might not be given a chance, however, as The Washington Post's Steven Goff claims that the former Germany international will send a representative across the Atlantic Ocean to hold talks with D.C. United in the coming days.

One of Ozil's reps will meet with DCU officials next week in Washington, I'm told. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) August 6, 2019

The MLS side are on the hunt for a new marquee player following Wayne Rooney's move to Derby County, and it's understood that Özil is just one name that United are considering this summer.

Originally sitting alongside free agent Mario Balotelli as a target for January, Goff now claims that Özil will hold talks with D.C. United next week.

As talks won't be taking place until after the Premier League transfer window closes, Arsenal would be forced to sign a replacement over the next 48 hours, and uncertainty over Özil's future could be why the club were suddenly linked with a serious move for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho on Tuesday.

Rate the chances of Coutinho to Arsenal out of 🔟... pic.twitter.com/b8PuMtYGfd — 90min (@90min_Football) August 6, 2019

But those rumours were squashed almost instantly, with it being more recently reported that both Tottenham and Manchester United have enquired about Coutinho's availably ahead of Deadline Day on Thursday.

Arsenal have already secured Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, and the Spain international could prove to be the perfect stop-gap for manager Unai Emery if Özil does decide to leave this summer.