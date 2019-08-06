CoutINho or CoutinNO? Twitter Reacts to Philippe Coutinho's Dramatic Links With Arsenal

After a slow start to the final Tuesday of the English transfer window, Twitter was set ablaze this afternoon when it was suddenly rumoured that Philippe Coutinho was set to join Arsenal on a season-long loan.

The report emanated from the usually reliable L'Equipe journalist Bilel Ghazi, and while it has since been refuted by Julien Laurens, that's no reason to categorically deny it could happen... maybe? What's a transfer saga in this day and age without a bit of back and forth anyway?



Rate the chances of Coutinho to Arsenal out of 🔟... pic.twitter.com/b8PuMtYGfd — 90min (@90min_Football) August 6, 2019

TalkSPORT have since launched a grenade into the fire with suggestions that four Premier League clubs are keen on the former Liverpool star.

In any case, Twitter was quite quasi-literally set on fire with this news and, seeing as this is Twitter we're talking about, this fire was polemical.

On the one hand, Arsenal fans were ecstatic.



AHHHHH STOLE BOTH OF LIVERPOOLS TOP TARGETS INJECT THAT SHIT💉💉 — Sean 🥢 (@AFC_Sean) August 6, 2019

WE ARE GOING FOR THE LEAGUE BOYSSSS pic.twitter.com/H3MudlRE4L — Joe Willock Propaganda Account (@PepeEsque) August 6, 2019

Coutinho and Upamecano in before deadline day.



Raul Sanllehi: pic.twitter.com/TKsCjTbaqf — 🅿️1⃣ (@P1AFC) August 6, 2019

I was pretending to be gassed for Ryan Fraser and Yannick Carassco but we’ve been blessed with Nicolas Pepe and Phillipe Coutinho pic.twitter.com/UREiOp4O7g — 7 (@drinsanchez) August 6, 2019

On the other hand, some fans were, well, pretty baffled... Yeah, that's the word. Baffled.



Unai emery on the phone asking if coutinho can play centre back.#arsenal pic.twitter.com/J2H9qk7hpq — Euan Hutcheson (@euan_hutcho99) August 6, 2019

When Aubameyang, Laca and Pepe are through on goal



Coutinho: pic.twitter.com/kLKO1FD8wN — Kola (@ksekoni__) August 6, 2019

Good CB I heard. Great potential — P™ | (was @cechque) (@SemperFiArsenal) August 6, 2019

No joke this is gonna be our line up if we sign coutinho pic.twitter.com/vnPt336cqA — Aroon the Baboon (@aruunraam49er) August 6, 2019

Arsenal sitting down to discuss defensive targets and coming up with Coutinho is the equivalent of Game of Thrones making Bran king — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) August 6, 2019

Coutinho when Torreria asks him to track back pic.twitter.com/bFP346xNbv — Buck (@LogicalFan) August 6, 2019

Oh, and we forgot to mention the Liverpool fans, didn't we? Well, they were either in grief or denial.



I refuse to believe Arsenal are signing Coutinho. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) August 6, 2019

38 - Philippe Coutinho's loan spell at Arsenal lasted thirty-eight minutes, the shortest loan deal in the history of the game. Unlucky. — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) August 6, 2019

All that's left now is for... well, everything. We don't know who to believe and why, but we're definitely here for the ride. The beauty of this transfer is that anything is possible, and all outcomes are probably funny.



What a world.

