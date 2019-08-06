CoutINho or CoutinNO? Twitter Reacts to Philippe Coutinho's Dramatic Links With Arsenal

By 90Min
August 06, 2019

After a slow start to the final Tuesday of the English transfer window, Twitter was set ablaze this afternoon when it was suddenly rumoured that Philippe Coutinho was set to join Arsenal on a season-long loan. 

The report emanated from the usually reliable L'Equipe journalist Bilel Ghazi, and while it has since been refuted by Julien Laurens, that's no reason to categorically deny it could happen... maybe? What's a transfer saga in this day and age without a bit of back and forth anyway?

TalkSPORT have since launched a grenade into the fire with suggestions that four Premier League clubs are keen on the former Liverpool star.

In any case, Twitter was quite quasi-literally set on fire with this news and, seeing as this is Twitter we're talking about, this fire was polemical. 

On the one hand, Arsenal fans were ecstatic.

On the other hand, some fans were, well, pretty baffled... Yeah, that's the word. Baffled.

Oh, and we forgot to mention the Liverpool fans, didn't we? Well, they were either in grief or denial.

All that's left now is for... well, everything. We don't know who to believe and why, but we're definitely here for the ride. The beauty of this transfer is that anything is possible, and all outcomes are probably funny.

What a world.

