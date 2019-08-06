Everton to Reopen Wilfried Zaha Talks With Crystal Palace Over Players-Plus-Cash Deal Worth £100m

Everton and Crystal Palace are set to reopen dialogue over Wilfried Zaha, with talks now set to be held over a deal worth £100m.

Zaha has been attracting plenty of attention during the summer transfer window, with Everton, Arsenal, Napoli and Bayern Munich among a number of clubs interested in striking a deal for the Ivorian winger.

The Toffees have had one £55m bid rejected, but Everton appear undeterred in their efforts to bring him to Goodison Park - with a rumoured second bid involving Palace target James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun doing the media rounds last week.

Now, the Daily Mail report a very similar deal could indeed be done - suggesting £65m in cash will be offered to the Eagles, alongside both McCarthy and Tosun.

It's claimed that negotiations between the two clubs' chairmen have resumed, though Palace's stance is unlikely to have changed - they do not need to sell Zaha for financial reasons, but will listen to offers around their valuation of £80m.

It's no secret that Zaha is keen to leave Selhurst Park and he has publicly stated his desire to play European football, specifically in the Champions League.

Serie A giants Napoli, as well as Bundesliga holders Bayern, are two teams that could offer Zaha the exposure that he craves, and may have the financial firepower to match any bid that Everton may have accepted.

Arsenal's interest in Zaha has cooled in recent days after completing the signing of Nicolas Pepe from LOSC Lille, seemingly leaving Everton as the sole English team interested in striking a deal.

And while Everton can't currently meet Zaha's desire to play in Europe, they can offer significant financial incentives that would increase his current £130,000-a-week wage at Crystal Palace.





Ironically, Everton face Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season, though it's still unclear at this stage which side Zaha could wind up playing for.