United States Woman's National Team coach and reigning World Cup champion Jill Ellis met with the Dolphins on Tuesday, dishing out some intense advice at Miami training camp.

"To see you guys out here kicking the s--- out of each other every minute, I love it," Ellis told the Dolphins as they concluded practice on Tuesday. "You will be stronger and better than your opponents, and that's fantastic. ... I can't wait to come to a game and cheer you all on and I wish you all the best."

Doesn’t matter what sport you play... winners play with heart, always.



Big facts from Jill today at @MiamiDolphins practice. pic.twitter.com/8aRvM1izd3 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 6, 2019

Ellis and the USWNT won their second-straight Women's World Cup in July, the last competitive tournament in which Ellis will lead the US Women's squad. Ellis announced her retirement from the USWNT on July 30 and will leave the program after a five-game set of friendlies through Oct. 6.

Perhaps Ellis can inspire the Dolphins to a better finish in 2019 than previous seasons. Miami has posted just one winning season since 2010 and finished second in the AFC East in 2018 at 7–9.