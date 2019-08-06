Juventus Third Kit: La Vecchia Signora Unveil Slick New adidas Strip for 2019/20 Campaign

Juventus have launched their new adidas third kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season, a bright unity blue that is a modern interpretation of a classic colour palette for the club.





The rich colour is joined by classy silver detailing, while there is also a debossed body graphic that extends up the collar and sleeves and links the third strip to Juve's newaway kit.

Image by Jamie Spencer

As to be expected, the new Juve third shirt is complete with the latest in adidas peak performance innovation and cutting edge design. That includes CLIMALITE technology to wick sweat, while it is made from recycled polyester to save resources and decrease emissions.

Juventus Women forward Eniola Aluko joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Giorgio Chiellini, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado and Rodrigo Bentancur in modelling the new kit.

This kit launch, although uninspiring, will certainly generate less controversy than the club's 2019/20 home kit, with La Vecchia Signora's new garment causing quite a stir upon its release two months ago.

Image by Jamie Spencer

With a simple half black and half white design, Juventus' new kit has veered away from the days of traditional vertical stripes - instead adopting a more simplistic approach, divided by a striking pink divide.

The sleeves on the shirt continue this pattern of block colours, with one white sleeve and one black sleeve helping the colours on the front of the shirt stand out. Both the shorts and socks are predominantly black with white accents, such as the Juventus logo and three adidas stripes.

Regardless of what kit they don, however, Juventus are expecting another successful season in Serie A - with new signings Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot among those who will be hoping to deliver a ninth successive Scudetto.

The 2019/20 Juventus third kit will be arriving online and in stores 6th August 2019. For further information please visit adidas.com/football or follow @adidasfootball on Instagram or twitter to join the conversation.