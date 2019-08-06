Laurent Koscielny Flies to Bordeaux to Finalise €5m Arsenal Departure

By 90Min
August 06, 2019

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has flown to Bordeaux to finalise a move to the Ligue 1 side, after the Gunners finally reached an agreement to sell him.

Having refused to travel with Arsenal for pre-season, Koscielny wanted to cancel his contract with the Gunners to seal a return to France, but Arsenal were insistent that any interested side must pay a transfer fee to sign him.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to ESPN, they have finally got their wish, with Bordeaux agreeing to pay €5m to sign the 33-year-old. Koscielny is believed to have flown to France to put the finishing touches on the move, with a medical set for Tuesday. BBC Sport's David Ornstein has also confirmed Arsenal are hopeful over signing a new centre back.

Rennes had been interested in the Frenchman, but Arsenal's refusal to let him part on a free transfer gave Bordeaux a chance to involve themselves in discussions, and a cut-price €5m move was eventually agreed after lengthy negotiations.

Should the move go through, it will bring an end to Koscielny's nine-year association with Arsenal. Since joining from Lorient in 2010, he has made 353 appearances for the club, but is said to have grown disillusioned with life in the English capital last season.

Having battled back from a serious Achilles injury, Koscielny made 33 appearances for Unai Emery's side and was regularly the captain, but he appears set to join Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech as senior figures to depart the club this summer.

His move away from the Emirates Stadium has forced Arsenal to look to the transfer market for a replacement. They have already signed Saint-Etienne starlet William Saliba, but the teenager will spend next season on loan in France, so a temporary option is needed.

Juventus' Daniele Rugani has been linked with a loan move to Arsenal, whilst there have also been rumours of big-money bids for Benfica's Ruben Dias, Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano.

