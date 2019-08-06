Philippe Coutinho Tipped for Shock Loan Move With Four Premier League Clubs Linked

By 90Min
August 06, 2019

Arsenal's exciting summer business could be set to continue as a report from France has claimed that Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho is set to join the Gunners on loan. However, contrary claims have since both dismissed Arsenal's interest and suggested up to four Premier League clubs are interested in the Brazilian before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Despite operating with a reduced budget, Arsenal have already struck permanent deals for Nicolas Pepe and William Saliba, as well as a loan move for Dani Ceballos, but Unai Emery remains eager to add even more new faces.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

According to L'Equipe, Coutinho is said to have agreed to head to the Emirates Stadium this summer and bring an end to his nightmare in Barcelona.

Coutinho has been heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain, perhaps as a replacement for Neymar if he sealed his return to Barcelona. However, after vice-president Jordi Cardoner ruled out a move for Neymar this summer, Coutinho's future has been left up in the air.

Links to Arsenal quickly surfaced, although it seems incredibly uncertain whether there is any real substance to the story. Journalist Julien Laurens has since come out to insist that no such deal exists, going as far as to add that the Gunners have 'never' been interested in Coutinho.

Unai Emery seemed to confirm this recently to Cadena Ser, claiming that Coutinho has not been discussed by the club, even though he is a huge fan of the attacker.

It was even thought that Coutinho himself would be against such a move. His agent, Kia Joorabchian, has previously revealed that Coutinho would find it incredibly hard to return to the Premier League with any side other than Liverpool, with whom he spent five years before joining Barcelona.

Despite Joorabchian's previous comments, TalkSPORT have since added petrol to the rumour fire by claiming that Arsenal are only one of four Premier League teams interested in a loan, with the other three being Manchester UnitedTottenham and former club Liverpool.

RAUL ARBOLEDA/GettyImages

Coutinho's agent has seemingly previously ruled out a move to Liverpool's great rivals United, while Tottenham seem more likely to sign one of Bruno Fernandes or Giovani Lo Celso before Thursday's deadline passes. 

While Liverpool would be a romantic move for many, Jurgen Klopp has consistently stressed the club's desire not to make significant changes to the squad this summer.

Regarding the Gunners, the belief is that they would prefer to spend any remaining budget on a new centre back, as well as complete a deal for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

