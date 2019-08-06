Picking the Tottenham XI That Should Start Against Aston Villa in Premier League Opener

As the new Premier League season draws ever closer, the excitement levels are ramping up across the country.

Liverpool kick off proceedings against Norwich on Friday, before Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs play their opening game the next day against Aston Villa.

With the addition of a long overdue new signing and with other new faces appearing in pre-season too, we can start to look ahead to how best for Tottenham to line up for that first match.

With suspensions and injuries taken into account, here is how Tottenham should line up against Aston Villa on 10 August.



Hugo Lloris (GK) - The keeper left Spurs' pre-season tour in July with tonsillitis, but featured in the friendly against Inter and should be ready for the opener against Villa. Paulo Gazzaniga still doesn't look to have done enough to displace the Frenchman.

Kyle Walker-Peters (RB) - With Juan Foyth both injured and suspended after his red card against Bournemouth last season and Serge Aurier needing time to regain full fitness, it looks as though young Walker-Peters will continue to get his chance.

Toby Alderweireld (CB) - Keeping the Belgian at Spurs may well be the most significant action of the club this summer. He is fit, almost certain to stay and remains Spurs' best defender.



Jan Vertonghen (CB) - Alderweireld's partner in crime. He's been at Tottenham for seven years now and shows no sign of leaving. The club wouldn't want anyone else partnering his fellow Belgian.



Danny Rose (LB) - Rose was given time earlier in the summer to explore the possibility of a move away from Tottenham, but no such transfer came to fruition and he's set to start against Villa with Ben Davies still recovering from surgery.

Moussa Sissoko (RCM) - One of Tottenham's best players last season, Sissoko came out of nowhere to become a regular part of Pochettino's starting XI and, barring any late injury problems, should start on Saturday.

Harry Winks (CM) - A certain starter now for Tottenham, and the man to fill Mousa Dembele's boots. Another season of a fully fit Winks should see him cement himself in this team.

Tanguy Ndombele (LCM) - Ndombele seems the most likely to start the match of any players listed. Fans are expectant, the club are expectant. Hopefully the Frenchman can do the business.



Christian Eriksen (CAM) - The final spot in Tottenham's midfield seems like a straight shootout between Eriksen and Erik Lamela. With Dele Alli and Son Heung-min both absent through injury and suspension respectively, Eriksen ought to edge the Argentine, despite having a pretty sketchy pre-season.

Lucas Moura (ST) - With Son suspended, it leaves a hole in one of the attacking spaces. Lucas has looked particularly sharp and dangerous during pre-season and should certainly get the nod.

Harry Kane (ST) - Who would honestly not start a fully fit Harry Kane? Tottenham's best player and a certainly to play.