Tottenham 'Reach Agreement' With Juventus Over Paulo Dybala as Club Await Player's Decision

Tottenham have apparently been given the green light by Juventus to hold talks with Argentina international Paulo Dybala ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

The 25-year-old has most recently been at the centre of a deal with Manchester United which would have seen striker Romelu Lukaku move to Turin, but Dybala is claimed to have turned down a move to Old Trafford.

Any suggestion that spelt the end of Dybala's personal transfer saga have now been blown away, however, as Goal's Romeo Agresti claims that Tottenham have reached an agreement with Juventus after submitting an official offer.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Although an agreement is claimed to be in place with the club, Mauricio Pochettino's side are still waiting to learn about Dybala's decision.

It was understood that the Argentina international was happy to stay at Juventus for the upcoming season, and learning that he's effectively surplus to requirements by the club's top brass has been a real blow for Dybala personally.

While a move to United didn't appeal, Pochettino's Tottenham could prove to be a better fit as the club have already been on the hunt for an attacking midfielder throughout the summer transfer window.

If news of Tottenham's agreement with Juventus does have legs, then Daniel Levy and co. will be forced to work above and beyond to get a deal over the line.

Even with the all clear from Dybala - which there isn't, at this stage - transfers of this size are impossible to be done overnight and Tottenham will be forced to negotiate every imaginable clause, image rights dispute and agent fee.

If Dybala does end up at Tottenham before Thursday's deadline, Manchester United could still benefit from the Argentine leaving Juventus this summer.

It's been claimed that United are looking at Christian Eriksen as a potential new recruit, with the Dane available in a cheaper deal as he's entering the final year of his contract in north London.