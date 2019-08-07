Amazon Release Official Trailer of New Borussia Dortmund Documentary

The official trailer of Amazon Prime's new exclusive Borussia Dortmund documentary was released on Wednesday, ahead of its release where football fans will see behind-the-scenes footage of their 2018/19 league campaign.

It was a season to remember for Der BVB, as they pushed giants Bayern Munich all the way in their search for Bundesliga title glory but ultimately fell short. Lucien Favre's men finished on 76 points, two behind eventual winners Bayern, but led the title chase for large periods of the campaign.

The series gives Dortmund fans a chance to relive their best moments, such as their dramatic 3-2 victory over Bayern, and allows them to learn more about their heroes' personal lives.

English fans will be excited to see the exclusive footage involving teenage sensation Jadon Sancho, as the winger starred in his breakthrough campaign in Germany. The 19-year-old bagged 12 goals and provided 14 assists, and became an integral part of Dortmund's side.

Die Borussen's new series comes after the successful and groundbreaking 'All or Nothing', which gave viewers a peek behind the curtain of the day-to-day life at Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola's men romped to Premier League success.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

It will be an exciting watch for Dortmund fans, but they may want to switch off before the end of the season and their eventual surrender to the champions Bayern.

Amazon Prime are also set to release a similar documentary called 'Take Us Home', which focusses on Leeds United's attempts to return to the Premier League after their long absence.