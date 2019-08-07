Barcelona vs. Napoli Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Friendly

How to watch Barcelona and Napoli in their friendly on Wednesday, August 7.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 07, 2019

La Liga champions Barcelona will face off against Serie A runner-ups Napoli in a preseason friendly on Wednesday, August 7 in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. 

Barcelona will be without forward Lionel Messi who is missing the team's United States tour with a calf injury. Messi suffered an injury in training Monday. The team is coming off a 2–1 win over Arsenal for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Napoli is coming off a 1–0 win over Marseilles in a friendly. 

The two teams meet again Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can stream the match via WatchESPN.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

