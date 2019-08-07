La Liga champions Barcelona will face off against Serie A runner-ups Napoli in a preseason friendly on Wednesday, August 7 in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

Barcelona will be without forward Lionel Messi who is missing the team's United States tour with a calf injury. Messi suffered an injury in training Monday. The team is coming off a 2–1 win over Arsenal for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Napoli is coming off a 1–0 win over Marseilles in a friendly.

The two teams meet again Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can stream the match via WatchESPN.

