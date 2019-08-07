Crystal Palace Announce Arrival of James McCarthy in £8m Transfer From Everton

Crystal Palace have confirmed the arrival of Everton midfielder James McCarthy in an £8m deal, becoming the club's fifth signing of the summer.

Gary Cahill, Stephen Henderson and Victor Camarasa are the other new faces at Selhurst Park, while Jordan Ayew's loan move from Swansea has been made permanent.

But the Eagles have now announced the arrival of McCarthy, albeit not revealing how long the 28-year-old has signed on for.

📝 Welcome to Palace, James McCarthy!#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 7, 2019

McCarthy had just one year left on his contract at Goodison Park and was looking for first-team football ahead of 2019/20, having made just one league appearances last season after returning from a serious injury.

Although recent game time has been few and far between, McCarthy has managed 223 career appearances in the Premier League and could prove to be a fantastic partner for Palace's midfield creator Luka Milivojević.

Before joining Everton in 2013, McCarthy made a name for himself during a four-year spell with Wigan Athletic working under Roberto Martínez.

↩️ | Thank you for giving everything over the past six years - and good luck* with your new adventure at @CPFC, Jamesy! 💙



*Just not on Saturday! — Everton (@Everton) August 7, 2019

McCarthy told the club's website: “I can’t wait to get started. It feels like a very nice club, nice family club.





"The fans obviously come out in their numbers and I spoke to James [McArthur], he couldn’t speak any more highly of it. I’m delighted to be here; it’s a fresh start that I thought I needed.”

Manager Roy Hodgson added: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to bring James to the club because he’s a player I’ve admired for a very long time.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"He’s a player with a vast amount of Premier League experience, given his six and four years playing for Everton and Wigan respectively, and will be an excellent addition to our midfield.”

McCarthy will be hoping to regain his form in order to break back in Ireland's international squad ahead of next year's European Championships, having last featured for The Boys in Green since October 2016.